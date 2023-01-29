Nifty This Week In Technical Charts: Time To Take Profits From Shorts Off The Table

The fall has cracked the cloud and closed beneath and this is seen dragging down the CS line with it (still in the cloud, though) and even TS/KS lines are set to break below the cloud. The thing about Ichimoku charts is that they render trend break signals in subtle ways. There are two of them circled on the chart and unless you were following the larger trend (as we have been doing since topping out on Dec. 1), it would be easy to miss those signals. The Nifty took its time but never really threatened those sell signals and now has come good on it with the downward thrust on Friday. Further follow through in the other lines will only seek to extend the decline afresh in coming days.

So, if the daily chart has to fall in line with the better set up shown on the weekly chart, then it is essential that the decline stops around here. For, extension into the next week will trip up the other lines on the daily charts and traders may have to face more pressure in the week ahead.

In a way, the last few weeks seems like those TV serials where the ending scene keeps you guessing as to what is going to come in the next episode. So, here too, the index comes to a halt every Friday where the possibilities for the next week are multiple! Will the market hold and save the short term from extending into weakness? Or, will it break and cause more pain to traders? Perhaps, the bigger picture will finally exert itself and save the day? Too many questions. To be answered only when trading opens next week maybe. Like the next episode of the serial.

So now, the major question—will there be a follow through down? For this, some time analysis is in order. It is always important to know where you are in the trend by time to know where you shall get to in price. Also, we need to look at the sentiment. Let’s look at that first.

It is obvious that this assault on Adani has been in the works for a while (how else will they have the stock to short?). But Adani could make life different for them and it may be no repeat of Nikola (their early victory). Most certainly, the Adanis are not going to fold up and play dead like Nikola while their stock went from $90 to around $3 in two years. If the blimp-guys are readying for taking Adanis to the cleaners, then I would think they will have quite a fight on their hands.

Long ago, I saw a movie which had a nice dialogue which went something like this, ”When you go to war, dig two graves—one for your enemy and one for yourself.” I would think that may very well play out here. A Google search showed that blimp has all of five employees. Very soon it will be known who is behind them on this play. Then the fun and games should start. The main point here is that this seems like something that is going to play our for a while. The main damage seems to be done (average decline of more than 20% for the group and associated stocks) in two sessions. Very soon, the market will tire of this. In any case, hardly any institutions are into Adani Group (except LIC and they are saying they are in no panic. Why would they? They hold Adani stocks since 2015-16 and added) and among the retail, it is mainly punters—who are smashed in this fall. So, the narrative shall soon change.

So maybe we should check out potential for Adani Enterprises, since it is in the thick of things right now. Chart 3 is weekly with some WD Gann work. Seems like some support of a rising angle line is reached. But the angle is a steep one. The time count starts from Feb. 8 and stretches till Feb. 20 or so. Maybe some consolidation here? See the dotted trendlines on the chart? That is some expected resistance zones ahead. So this picture kind of bears out the opinion above that the Adani matter may slip from the headlines and slide towards page 12 in the papers.