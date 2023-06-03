Nifty In Technical Charts: Uptrend To Continue

The chart also shows the RSI indicator on the daily charts and speaking about momentum, in the last week's letter I had stated that the weekly RSI setup shown in that report signaled continued bullishness. There is no change being indicated in the daily chart here, too, and therefore, one can remain sanguine about continuation of the upmove.

I have already indicated in the last letter about the expectation that the trends should maintain a largely upward traction until around mid-June, after which I would look for some declines into the end of the month. That is still almost 10 days away and hence, I would be happy to continue trading long on dips into supports on intraday charts.

On stocks, there seems to be a rapid sector rotation across the week and that is typical of a bullish phase. This creates the quality of an active market and just seeing different sets of stocks move higher keeps the sentiment buoyant.

One should track the market moves to see if this behaviour continues. I would expect that it would. Active or momentum-based investing works pretty well at such times and quick 2–5% moves become the norm.

Of course, this would require some regular feed about where such moves occur and here is where a software like Neotrader really comes to the rescue. I use it every day to find potential action points early enough to get into those plays or catch momentum that is set to continue.

One can look at the sectors that are hitting all-time highs and select leader stocks from them for stock plays. One of the tactics I advise avoiding is to hedge trades at such times. Realise that hedge is always a cost and I prefer to use that only when I am expecting the market to stage a turn soon. But when trends are clear and expected to continue, using hedges becomes unnecessary. I mention this here because I am finding that many traders are currently hedging their bets because of some fear of a decline setting in. This is where forecasting really helps. Mechanical trading recommends hedging or moving both ways (algos, in particular) but my preference is only to be with the main trend. Till the March low, we were with the down move. Since then, we are with the uptrend. Going against the main trend is never a good idea.

Targets given in the last letter (18,880) are still open. Prices will be enabled to reach towards those once the Nifty Future is able to cross 18,724 decisively next week. If matters become favourable, then there may also be an attempt to poke the Nifty Future past the 19K mark (a wee bit) to get the public excited and induce shorts to cover. Would be watching for all these ahead. Lower side protection has already been shown on Chart 3. We shall await a price and time match soon, which will probably be the best signal. Not compulsory that it should happen but that is what we have to track.