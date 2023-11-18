Nifty In Technical Charts: Time To Take Profit Now In This Rally

We have notched up gains for three weeks on the trot now. We have kept pace with the U.S. markets in that respect where, too, a brisk rally has been in progress.

Since a lot of problems that the world markets were facing—mainly from inflation and yields—emanated from the U.S., the strength of the rally over there seems to have contributed to the continued advance in our markets as well. Plus, we had the earnings season throwing up some triggers or the other to keep us busy. But until the latter part of the week ended, the foreign institutional investors continued to remain sellers but seem to have shifted course in the last few sessions.

Is this mainly short covering as many believe it to be? But flow of DMF is still continuing as SIP inflows remain unabated—it came in at Rs 17,000 crore for October. At this rate, we should be able to absorb continued FPI sales, were they to continue.

But with earnings season over, the local triggers will ease. Fortunately, we have a pullback in oil prices as Brent dropped from over $90 to under $80. This is certainly a relief and inflation prints, both locally and particularly, in the U.S., raised the expectations that the rate hike bogey may be behind us for now. That fueled the rally afresh. A look at the yield chart of the U.S. 10-year seems to indicate that the decline may continue some more, so there should be continued fall out in other world markets, including ours. See Chart 1.