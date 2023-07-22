Nifty In Technical Charts: Time Factor Continues To Point Higher
Other than some light profit-taking late on Friday, the week just ended was a strongly bullish one, with Nifty making higher strides for four to five sessions on a trot. The profit-taking on Friday tagged an upper shadow to the weekly candle, but we now have higher weekly candles, too, on a trot. The Nifty reached tantalisingly close to hitting the 20,000 mark but possibly, Infosys Ltd. results played spoiler as well as Reliance Industries Ltd., having done its bit earlier (by hitting all-time highs) also pulling back some. At times like these, it is good to switch over to noiseless charts like Heiken Ashi to check out the trends. Chart 1 shows the weekly Nifty.
We can note the resolute bullish trend that has been in progress since the March 23 lows. I count 16 candles that are all resolutely green and not even hint of any doubts. It remains so into the current week as well. Looking at this, we realise that all misgivings were only in our minds and were never there—and still not there—in the market!
What this shows is that, once a trend takes hold, we should simply let the technicals take over and just keep following the trends. Problem is, we want to get ahead of the trend, try to forecast the top, be the earliest one to book the profit lest they go away, etc. That is really what gets everyone into trouble. Once you were out of this trend, it would have become very difficult to get back in. For a simple reason—we all like to buy things cheaper than where we sold them. But in a strongly rising market, you don’t get goods back at a lesser price.
Often, lending a helping hand at such times are other sectors. So, we find the Bank Nifty as well as FinNifty lent a big hand in the Nifty powering its way higher. Both of them also moved to all-time highs. The trends in the banking stocks picked up rather well and this saw the Bank Nifty pick up trends faster in the latter part of the week.
The ratio chart between the two indices is shown in chart 2. We can note the sharp pickup in the ratio chart, which implies the good trends essayed by Bank Nifty in recent weeks. Broadening of market breadth is always good news for sustenance of the trends. While HDFC Bank Ltd. has the most weightage, two banking stocks that were seen outperforming the rest within the banking area were ICICI Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Pharma was the other sector index that fared well last week. Big name results in this space are still awaited. Chart 3 shows the weekly picture of the Pharma index and we can note that the recovery has been brisk since the March 23 lows. This shows that the sector has been one of the co-performers along with the Nifty. Stocks showing good results from the sector should get some good patronage from the market, so it is one of the areas to keep track of in coming weeks.
Using Relative Strength studies, I find Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to be currently outperforming the sector index. Until the picture changes, pullbacks in these two counters will provide buying opportunities.
Despite the moves to all-time highs, there hasn’t been any slackening in the momentum signals. Once the trend begins, we should let fundamentals take a back seat and allow the technicals to dictate matters. Once technicals are in good shape, we should then look at momentum being maintained as the next signal of trend continuation.
Everything in the market happens sequentially, mainly because man is a rational animal and likes to work in a structured way. Hence, the output of the actions of so many, when they get focused, manifest as trends. When there is a split in that action, we get consolidations, pullbacks, etc. Momentum becomes important at those times as we need to check it for dissipation. Where momentum slackens beyond a certain level, reactions extend into reversals. Currently, as can be seen from chart 4, there is no dissipation of any kind in the momentum panels on the chart.
Another contributory factor has been the easing of bad news from the U.S. With a halt in the rising rates there, the equity markets there have looked up in recent weeks. Chart 5 shows the DJIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average) weekly where we can note a clean breakout above recent multi-week consolidations.
Now, this breakout should lead to more gains, if it were to sustain. Despite all talks of recession and all, the indices for France, Germany and the U.K. are also trading up near last year highs. So, if the rise in global indices continues, there may be some bigger sentiment cheer. Now, how that will impact the fund flow into our markets is another question for later.
But, for the moment, the FPI flows are consistent and that keeps us sanguine. The flow of results are mixed to better. We are just warming up for the results season and the market will take a firmer view on the flow in a week or two. Until then, barring any bloopers by major names, we can expect the uptrend to continue.
With 20,000 being right around the corner, we may expect the market to focus more on that in the week ahead. Doubtless, that would bring in some additional cheer. Key is how much of the skepticism will get shed? Even now, those who wish to invest are still asking whether this is a good time to do so. I think they need to be reminded that people were asking the same question way back in March 2020 as well.
Commenting on time factors in earlier letters, I had said that uptrends look set to continue till end of July. No change in that view yet. So, let’s continue to enjoy this super upmove.
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis, the founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader, and the chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.