Nifty In Technical Charts: Time Factor Continues To Point Higher

We can note the resolute bullish trend that has been in progress since the March 23 lows. I count 16 candles that are all resolutely green and not even hint of any doubts. It remains so into the current week as well. Looking at this, we realise that all misgivings were only in our minds and were never there—and still not there—in the market!

What this shows is that, once a trend takes hold, we should simply let the technicals take over and just keep following the trends. Problem is, we want to get ahead of the trend, try to forecast the top, be the earliest one to book the profit lest they go away, etc. That is really what gets everyone into trouble. Once you were out of this trend, it would have become very difficult to get back in. For a simple reason—we all like to buy things cheaper than where we sold them. But in a strongly rising market, you don’t get goods back at a lesser price.

Often, lending a helping hand at such times are other sectors. So, we find the Bank Nifty as well as FinNifty lent a big hand in the Nifty powering its way higher. Both of them also moved to all-time highs. The trends in the banking stocks picked up rather well and this saw the Bank Nifty pick up trends faster in the latter part of the week.

The ratio chart between the two indices is shown in chart 2. We can note the sharp pickup in the ratio chart, which implies the good trends essayed by Bank Nifty in recent weeks. Broadening of market breadth is always good news for sustenance of the trends. While HDFC Bank Ltd. has the most weightage, two banking stocks that were seen outperforming the rest within the banking area were ICICI Bank Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd.