Nifty In Technical Charts: Time Counts Point South

We were looking for a rally during the week and we got one that moved more or less as per expectation. If readers recall, we had spoken about the key reversal pattern at the earlier week’s low and how that signalled some rally possibilities.

Using pattern implications, I had stated that one should expect a move till around 19,800 area and the market has duly obliged us with a move that carried the Nifty Futures till 19,980, giving us a little more than what was anticipated. No one complained about that little extra, I am sure.

The rally halted as it went into the zone where the index had created multiple gaps. This again is normal movement. What was unexpected, however, was the gapped decline on Friday, which may now play spoilsport for the weeks ahead. Nevertheless, the week managed to eke out a positive candle close for the Nifty.

The Bank Nifty was not in such good form, and it had two-sided movement during the week but had a negative close at the end. One of the sore points of the week would be that the PSU banks could not sustain their earlier momentum and several of them gave way quite tamely during the week, particularly State Bank of India where a downgrade from a big broker did the trends in.

There were expectations from the IT pack already built-in and when the top names failed to satisfy the market expectations, they were marked down, adding pressure to the indices. It was probably the sharp drop in Infosys Ltd. and SBI on Friday that delivered a kind of knockout punch that weakened the market from the highs.

But, a look at the intraday picture of the Nifty over the last two weeks or so shows that there has been a surfeit of opening gaps. This can be seen on Chart 1 where gaps are marked with circles.