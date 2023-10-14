Nifty In Technical Charts: Time Counts Point South
A softness in the market over the coming few weeks should be used to buy into good names, says CK Narayan.
We were looking for a rally during the week and we got one that moved more or less as per expectation. If readers recall, we had spoken about the key reversal pattern at the earlier week’s low and how that signalled some rally possibilities.
Using pattern implications, I had stated that one should expect a move till around 19,800 area and the market has duly obliged us with a move that carried the Nifty Futures till 19,980, giving us a little more than what was anticipated. No one complained about that little extra, I am sure.
The rally halted as it went into the zone where the index had created multiple gaps. This again is normal movement. What was unexpected, however, was the gapped decline on Friday, which may now play spoilsport for the weeks ahead. Nevertheless, the week managed to eke out a positive candle close for the Nifty.
The Bank Nifty was not in such good form, and it had two-sided movement during the week but had a negative close at the end. One of the sore points of the week would be that the PSU banks could not sustain their earlier momentum and several of them gave way quite tamely during the week, particularly State Bank of India where a downgrade from a big broker did the trends in.
There were expectations from the IT pack already built-in and when the top names failed to satisfy the market expectations, they were marked down, adding pressure to the indices. It was probably the sharp drop in Infosys Ltd. and SBI on Friday that delivered a kind of knockout punch that weakened the market from the highs.
But, a look at the intraday picture of the Nifty over the last two weeks or so shows that there has been a surfeit of opening gaps. This can be seen on Chart 1 where gaps are marked with circles.
Such a market, as everyone knows, are tough to trade overnight positions in. Now, if you hark your attention back to the chart and look at the last two gaps, then it can be said that the Nifty has left an 'Island reversal' at the top. The late-day rally on Friday may have succeeded in closing the gap and prevented it from looking like a reversal pattern on the daily chart, but it is visible on the 30-minute chart. It carries the same implication as the key reversal pattern noticed earlier—that of sending the prices down to where they came from. In this case, the start can be considered to be the 19,500 area.
The bigger roll of results starts from Tuesday of the coming week and that should keep the market in a buzz all week as many banking, IT and FMCG majors are set to reveal their numbers. So, expect next week to be a very stock-specific one and, therefore, traders would need to be alert for opportunities.
Timewise, it is not getting set for a good time as the cycles are not panning out too well. Here is a time window compilation from my programme Neotrader.
This is colour-coded as Red (for bearish), Green (for bullish), Grey (Neutral) and White (indeterminate) trends for the day. Using methods of WD Gann, I have set this up for the Nifty (can do for individual stocks as well) and if one looks at the layout for the period, starting from Oct. 15 to the end of the month, we are not seeing any green except for Oct. 21–22, which are actually weekend days.
There is also a dominance of Reds, implying that the market may wear a more bearish tinge. Lots of Greys too, suggesting that we may have many neutral days. There are more ways to interpret this table but suffice to state for now that the probabilities for some market strength for the next couple of weeks is rather low. Given that as a background, we should be looking for more shorts than longs. It could also mean that the results across the next week or two are not really going to light up the Street.
Seems like a rather dim forecast there, doesn't it? Well, we have to face up to it. The time calendar is setting up probabilities, not absolutes, please note. This gives us an idea of what to expect rather than forecasting that it will be so. Hence, please look at this table in the right perspective so that one can plan trades and investments and carry forward decisions properly.
For example, using this table one could consider that shorting higher calls for the balance of the month may be the way to go. As another example,
Federal Bank Ltd., which has results due on Monday, shows a Green day meaning that it may be up and possibly the market may be happy with the results. See, these are correlations that one can make but nothing definitive about them. If prices, time, events and others all come together, then we get a high probability situation for a trade. That is the whole idea. I am detailing all these because many readers may not have come across such a way of analysing markets.
While we are making all this song and dance about the main indices, the other side of the market seems unfazed. Totally. The Nifty Microcap index and the Smallcap index are both moving as though the rest of the market still remain fully bullish.
Since this tracks the stocks that lie in the 501–750 in the market cap-based counting, it can be stated that it is very much in the retail domain. So, the sentiment cheer among the wider participants remains undisturbed. While the consistent selling by the FPIs does receive coverage in TV and press, the retail investors appear not to be taking any cognisance of it. I also learn that some tremendous activity of bullishness is occurring at the SME listings and the High-net-worth-individuals are all over that place. As long as there is an avenue to profit from, the sentiment meter will keep ticking.
How does one solve this dichotomy? Not too hard. Evidently, the interest towards the market is high as also evidenced by the fact that the SIP amount continued to grow in the last month as well, now reaching a new high of Rs 16,000 crore per month. Domestic funds keep up their buying activity. Together, these two groups seem to be more than a match for the foreign institutional investor selling which is seen. So, now you have money flow and positive sentiments—and this combination is tough to beat without some big bad news. Until we see something of that sort, the softness in the large caps will just provide us with yet more buying opportunities in the market.
So, the expected softness across the coming couple of weeks, if it does emerge, should be used to buy into good names. We can check the results flow for candidates.
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis, the founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader, and the chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
