Nifty In Technical Charts: Targets Hit. What Next?

Chart 2 shows Gann angle lines drawn to the daily chart of Nifty using the up and down swings. This shows two things. First, the up move has crossed the resistance angle line from then top, and hence, the trend has taken on some strength. Second, the support angle derived from the decline shows a support emerging around the 17,600 area. The most recent swing lows in the recent advance is around 17,600 as well. We note from Chart 1 that the next retracement resistance, if rise continues, lies at the 78.6% retracement near 18,400-18,500. If I use a Gann price cycle method, there too I get some projections towards 18,425.

So, with an expectation that the price rise shall continue, then the expected target is around 18,400-18,500. A similar price cycle exercise for the lower levels puts the expectation levels near 17,450.

In the previous letter, I had mentioned that May would be a ranged month. What I had neglected to mention is that the consolidation expected for May would be at levels higher than seen in April. This is yet another point in support of continuation of the trend higher in the coming month. So the new range expected for May is 17,450-18,450. Lower levels will be buying opportunities because, minor cycles point to end of May showing a rise and therefore the low for the month may be during the second to third week.

The Bank Nifty has been faring better (as it was expected to) and here the 78.6% retracement has already been exceeded. Here the support zone is seen a bit below, around 41,400 levels. Hence, if market has to undergo a pullback, then chances are that it will be led down by banks (just as the rise was also led by them). So, we need to watch progress of private banks closely. PSU banks' earnings are pending but they don't move the needle for the Bank Nifty. So, while I would continue to remain bullish on the market as a whole, I would watch the banking pack for some reaction cues. But, to reiterate, the dip is to be bought into, and this would apply to the banking pack as well because, here too we find that new swing highs made last week are well accompanied by fresh momentum. Chart 3 shows the set up.