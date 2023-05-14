Nifty In Technical Charts: Short-Lived Reaction Possible

This has now improved higher towards 17,600 (from 17,500 earlier), and that is the nearest stop that swing traders may keep on their long Nifty positions.

Ideally, those that have been following the analysis in these columns have been advised to go long at the end of March (Nifty 17,000), with an expectation of 18,050 by end-April; this target was further revised to 18,450 by the end of May, and therefore, they should be holding long positions.

Obviously, some profit would have been booked along the way, but I trust some core long positions should have been maintained, as time cycle analysis was used to project a bullish time lasting till the last week of May. It is only in June that pullbacks have been indicated. The letter from a couple of weeks ago suggested that long positions should be held till May and that only in June should one consider shorting. Thus, one should have been awarded with 1,000–1,400 point move on the Nifty so far (and counting).

When playing the market using such an approach, it is always prudent to keep the stops at a safe distance so that ‘normal’ market volatility doesn’t get us out of positions quickly. But for those who find this level a bit too far (i.e., giving up a good chunk of what has been gained), they can adopt other stop-loss methods such as a near-term moving average, a P-Sar, or a supertrend. These can help lock in more of the gains.

Using other Gann methods, I can work out a nearer stop-loss level at 17,950, where some geometric points meet, and this is also the site of a former gap zone.

Chart 4 has some details of the Gann analysis that also indicate the next important low to come out around the time window of June 16–20.