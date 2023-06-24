Nifty In Technical Charts: Not A Time For Adventure
The market ended the week with a warning sign. We ended with some strong sell-off that has now carried on the mantle from a volatile Thursday. The turn of events was quite sudden and most were quite unprepared for the sharp downward action that we have witnessed.
The attempt of the Nifty scaling to a new high got juices flowing and chatter for new highs next week gathered momentum, only to disappoint. The Bank Nifty, quite reluctantly, staggered its way up and managed to move above 44,000 on Thursday. However, it could not sustain.
The dichotomy in the weekly picture for the two main indices continued to be seen with Nifty continuing to hold higher levels by forming a higher low at the end of last week, while the Bank Nifty is anaemic with long body and a new low.
Chart 1 shows the weekly set-up in the Nifty Futures and Bank Nifty Futures. We were a whisker away from hitting a new high. Bank Nifty hit all-time new highs a couple of weeks earlier.
In the last week letter, I had suggested booking out of longs to await the next move. Here is what was written in the previous issue: “So, just because we may hit a price and time target, it is not a cue for going short. Even if you are the aggressive sort, you should still attempt that only after seeing some reversal patterns on the shorter time frame charts."
There was really no weakness exhibited till the end of the last week that was warning to go slow on the sell button. However, I was looking at the Bank Nifty to provide us with the clue (being the more actively traded vehicle) but in recent weeks, the Nifty has stolen the thunder and had taken over the mantle of sentiment arbiter from Bank Nifty. Finally, towards the end of the week, Bank Nifty caved in dragging the Nifty lower.
As can be seen in Chart 2 (intraday Nifty), the entire week was one higher top-higher bottom formation, implying that the up-move was continuing. The fall seen in the shorter time frame charts shown below clearly outlines the strong gap support that is holding back the decline around 18,700.
The Achilles heel of the market (the weak retail option shorts) did not get squeezed and that pushed the reversal plan into the future. It doesn’t seem like enough positions have got piled up to create that sort of move. For the week, the retail trade seems to have actually exited with some gains.
Here is something even more to cheer for the retail trade. Chart 3 shows the NSE Microcap 250, an index of stocks with market cap less than Rs 1,000 crore. This is typically where retail trade lives and thrives. Just look at the fantastic move in this index. Shows how retail portfolios would have improved by leaps and bounds.
This, more than anything else, is what would have restored the sentiment of the small investors. We are witnessing some profit booking as the trends were getting a bit stretched, but the sentiment is not going to get snuffed out in a hurry.
Two weeks ago, I had written this: “One should continue to track the market moves to see if this behaviour continues. I would expect that it would. Active or momentum-based investing works pretty well at such times and quick 2-5% moves become the norm. Of course, this would require some regular feed about where such moves occur and here is where a software like my Neotrader really comes to the rescue. I use it every day to find potential action points early enough to get into those plays or catch momentum that is set to continue.”
"One can look at the sectors that are hitting all-time highs and select leader stocks from them for stock plays. One of the tactics I advise avoiding is to hedge trades at such times."
Had one played the market using this approach, a good amount of profit would have accrued from momentum investing.
And pushing that aspect is the continued buying by FPIs. These guys were negative for the year until April, but in May, they cranked it up big time and have continued that robustness into June as well.
Chart 4 shows their action over this month.
In addition, macro data flow was positive, too, both locally and from the U.S. This, too, helped sustain the bullish sentiment. Time to revisit the Vix chart, I had shown a month ago or so.
Chart 5 shows Nifty vs Vix. We can still note that the Vix is heading lower rather determinedly as the Nifty heads higher, implying a lack of fear in the market. So, perhaps, the scepticism has started to recede?
So, can all these mean that the bull cycle will extend further? When prices refused to yield at time-turning points, we do need to consider the possibility of cycle extensions. But, I wouldn’t want to rush to that conclusion quite so quickly.
In the last week, I had mentioned in the context of the Bank Nifty, that a cycle could run till around June 22. I am inclined to consider that overall for the market as well. In fact, I do have a time cycle length that is coming out right on Monday, June 19, and extending out till June 23. This time cycle helped to confirm a reversal in the trends. If next week, the prices are below the last week’s current low, then this time cycle has triggered a downward reaction.
Here is something more from the letter of two weeks ago: "Targets given in the last letter (18,880) are still open. Prices will be enabled to reach towards those once Nifty Future is able to cross 18,724 decisively next week. If matters become favourable, then there may also be an attempt to poke the Nifty Future past the 19,000 mark (a wee bit) to get the public excited and induce shorts to cover. Would be watching for all these ahead.”
Well, I am still watching the chart signals closely for signs of change. The crossing of 18,724 sent the Nifty soaring and now, we are awaiting the trends to emerge next week. The trends are now testing this level once again. Will the breach of supports mentioned change our sentiment and create a reversal?
As I say frequently, "Trade the market, not the forecast". We should remain ready for market action, not assume it. The time has started ticking. Will the price oblige in the week ahead? Remains to be seen.
Caution is advised in fresh investments. This doesn’t mean there will not be worthy cases. But adventure is to be eschewed. That is the main message of the week.
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis, the founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader, and the chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.