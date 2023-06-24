Nifty In Technical Charts: Not A Time For Adventure

The market ended the week with a warning sign. We ended with some strong sell-off that has now carried on the mantle from a volatile Thursday. The turn of events was quite sudden and most were quite unprepared for the sharp downward action that we have witnessed.

The attempt of the Nifty scaling to a new high got juices flowing and chatter for new highs next week gathered momentum, only to disappoint. The Bank Nifty, quite reluctantly, staggered its way up and managed to move above 44,000 on Thursday. However, it could not sustain.

The dichotomy in the weekly picture for the two main indices continued to be seen with Nifty continuing to hold higher levels by forming a higher low at the end of last week, while the Bank Nifty is anaemic with long body and a new low.

Chart 1 shows the weekly set-up in the Nifty Futures and Bank Nifty Futures. We were a whisker away from hitting a new high. Bank Nifty hit all-time new highs a couple of weeks earlier.