Nifty In Technical Charts: No Specific Cues Yet, Alertness Needed To Win

The week gone by was only slightly different from the earlier one. The market still hasn’t gone anywhere yet. Monday started with the same kind of dullness of the last week, but the market quickly made amends by moving up on the next two sessions. Just as traders were getting ready to play the long side, the bears came right back, slammed the door in the face of the bulls, particularly in the Bank Nifty. FII were buyers earlier in the week, but turned net sellers once again.

Crossing of 18,000 raised hopes, but weekly close beneath that level is a bit of a dampener. Bank Nifty has not fared well and even threatened the 40,000 level (nearly) and continues to be vulnerable for further declines. Decisive rejection of a move past 42,000 is a pointer to the continuing weakness in the Bank Nifty.

17,800 remains the inflection point for the Nifty for the week and dips during the week need to maintain above this level. For BNF, it should be 41,250. Multiple pivots at that price level makes it an important inflection point.

Two weeks have gone by with the indices remaining in the same range and that could presage a trend. So far, volumes have been absent during downward moves, so that continues to be one of the things to watch. A new trend should display higher volumes in order to sustain. Next, creation of large short or long position is necessary to create even a short-term trend. These days, this action happens on Options front, rather than in futures or equities. We find that there has been a sharp increase in Call writing at the end of the week. So, we may need to see some upward action that can lead to a short squeeze of call writers would be mandatory for a rise. Else, we may not see any trend emerge and we may continue with the volatile action seen across the last two weeks.

The key element here is to estimate whether we have ended a corrective pullback at the recent 17,400 area. Chart 1 shows Nifty with some Gann price cycle lines. The encircled areas of the rise show us that the rise began from a dashed line cycle and ended on another dashed line cycle. So, ideally, the corrective pullback should do the opposite, i.e. end on a full one cycle. We can note the third encircled area is a bit non-conclusive on that matter.