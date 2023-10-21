Nifty In Technical Charts: No Respite From Declines Yet

This has an implication for our markets, because there is a bit of negative correlation between our currency direction as well as the equity markets. The FII inflow interferes with this correlation every now and then, overwhelming the negative correlation when the inflow is high. But now, we have what looks like a range breakout in the pair’s chart, coupled with the possibility of a breakout in the Dollar index chart (awaited) and the recent trends of FIIs pulling money out of the market. Therefore, it is quite possible that the negative correlation can set in. Hence, we need to watch the pathway of the U.S. yields for U.S. interest rates and consequently, the strength in the Dollar, the FII outflow and the movement in the Rupee.

Complicating things a bit further in this pot could be the steady trends in SIP flows (Rs 16,000 crore last month). Now, this steady inflow is making a big difference in the continuing flow of DII money to the markets, offsetting, to a great deal, the weakness posed by FII funds' withdrawal.

So, it is all linked now at the macro levels. Here, other factors such as government polices, RBI action, seasonal demands, etc., all get into the mix and hence, it is going to be a difficult time to tell which is going to impact trends the most. Suffice to say that price action is the final output of all these considerations, and therefore our focus shall remain on that and we should be able to decipher our way out of this.

In and through all this, what have our indices been up to? Well, in the short term, they have been true to the text, drifting lower, slowly, working out recent excesses. The balance weeks of October are also not looking too good from a bullish angle. And hence, we can expect succour only next month.

Here, I show the time analysis carried in the earlier letter outlining the possible trends for October. See the table shown. The circled area is for the balance of the month and note that there is not a single day with bullish bias shown. Hence, the situation can turn a bit worse now before turning better. I will feature the chart for November next week.

Writing about this feature in Neotrader in the earlier week letter, I had written, “…that the probabilities for some market strength for the next couple of weeks is rather low. Given that as a background, we should be looking for more shorts than longs. It could also mean that the results across the next week or two are not really going to light up the Street!” Clearly, the flow of results since then has hardly been exciting.