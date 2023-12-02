Nifty In Technical Charts: New Highs Achieved

Everyone is rejoicing and with good reason, too. The Nifty and Sensex hit all-time highs along with many other sectoral indices.

In fact, the small and mid-cap indices hit new highs ahead of the Nifty. It is only the Bank Nifty and IT indices that are still struggling. Perhaps, the Nifty took time to make the grade mainly owing to the fact that the big weights in the index are banking, IT and FMCG names and most of them were struggling to perform. In the meanwhile, the broader-based indices were having a gala time, heading higher comfortably.

Sentiment is governed by where the main indices are. So, it was not unusual to see the sentiment somewhat curbed by the lack of movement in the main indices. They were also hemmed in by not-so-positive feeds coming in from overseas markets.

The Fed keeps the U.S. markets on tenterhooks with the Fedspeak vacillating frequently. But, in the last week, two things happened that helped to shed the conservatism that was holding the indices back. First was the strong economy numbers from the U.S. and the second was the unexpectedly higher GDP numbers locally.

Both these events led to a surge of buying in the market and for a change, the moves in the indices seemed actually owing to fresh buying rather than just short covering. That occurred, too, as the FII short positions were cut and retail also had to cover much. The November series began the month with a low post and finished it with a high post! The 5.5% gain of November has certainly created fresh expectations for December series that began on Friday.

The FIIs begin the month with a 36% long position in index futures as compared with just 11% at the start of November. The options position wore a neutral look though (PCR remained around 1 levels) and was possibly owing to the fact that the poll outcomes would be out on Sunday and since the exit polls were leaning both ways, people chose to cut positions and wait for Monday to clear the air. Monday should probably be a gapped start.

But, readers of this column shouldn’t have been surprised by how November turned out. Writing at the end of October, I had stated this: “November promises to be a better month compared to October and here I would be inclined to buy dips through the month rather than attempt to short rallies. So, that is a total change in strategy... For the four weeks ahead, be buyers during dips.“

I reproduce here the monthly Time Map for November that was given in the first week of November and also what I had written as the forecast for the month.