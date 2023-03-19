Nifty In Technical Charts: Is The Bottoming Time Approaching?

The Ichimoku Multiday Bear score stands out at 70, implying that the down move has strength in the daily charts. The overlapping nature of the decline in the weekly charts has ensured that the positional trade score is limited and is equal at 28 for both bullish as well as bearish indicators within the Ichimoku. This shows that the down move so far has been a choppy one, frequently retraced and betrays a mixed sentiment. Possibly, the consistent selling by the FPIs takes the market lower while the resilience of the domestic funds along with the retail money ensures rallies. The candlestick scores show, too, that the down move is present but is not very strong or sustained. Thus, the two Scoring systems in Neotrader indicate that though the down move is in progress, the bears are not really giving it the charge but as time progresses, the bulls are finding it harder to push the market back up.

One of the reasons for the bullish thought is because the decline dropped to the 50% retracement zone of the June-December 2022 advance. Also, the market was oversold, not just in momentum indicators but also from the fact that the FPI short positions in index derivatives was at its highest since October 2022. News flow was largely from the U.S. and that was not good and so, it was easy for traders to whip themselves into a bearish mindset. There are always enough people around you to call for much lower levels when the market hits the skids and this time was no different.

Bank failures are scary things, bringing back frightful memories of 2008, even though the world has moved on much since then. Even as the market saw a short covering rally at the end of the week, the news flow from the U.S. continued to be bearish. The Dow has also retraced to around the 50% level of the last advancing leg, similar to the Nifty. So, it could be said that the Nifty is tracking what’s happening in the U.S.

Not too happy, though, with the set-up in the currency chart. Chart 2 shows the USD-INR pair compared with the Dollar Index chart. We can note that the rupee has been underperforming the dollar, even as it has slid against other major currencies. Indeed, the USD-INR chart shows the formation of a triangle pattern, hinting at further weakness to come into the INR, if there were to be an upside breakout. The continuous selling by the FPIs is certainly not helping the cause here. If the rupee slides afresh, it will take the Nifty down with it.