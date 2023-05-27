Nifty In Technical Charts: Good Times, Once Again?

We can note the swinging nature of the move, but Friday trading restored bulls back into the driver's seat. The drop in Bank Nifty was even steeper, making the full recovery even more meaningful.

The impetus came in from the U.S. as the debt ceiling talks made some headway and tech stocks showed some good numbers to tick up the sentiments. Locally, Reliance Industries Ltd. came back into action to power the Nifty forward and for the banks, it was a bit of a struggle before they made it to the highs by end of the week. However, the breadth across the week was quite positive, implying that as the market rose, lots of participation came in from a variety of stocks.

Time counts continue to show us the pathway ahead. Markets were in good form after the 23rd (which was signalled for the change). Looking into the next week, I find that the whole of next week wears a bullish signature and hence, we should be seeing an extension of the up-move. I find 45 bar time counts as well as 144 bar cycles also playing out in intraday charts. On the daily charts, counts of 11.5 days are playing out. Both of these indicate that the next immediate turn is seen only around June 5. That is why I state that the next week carries a bullish signature.

Bank Nifty is almost at new highs and on its weekly and monthly closing charts, new high closings are already punched out. Breakout to new highs in this trader index will ignite more positive sentiments. Market favourite Reliance is on a move and always gets bullish juices flowing.

I have earlier mentioned that June would be a month for corrections and detailing the time cycles for the month, I find that the decline may be back ended—after the 13th. That would mean some more gains to be possible in the coming weeks.

One of the big problems of the current rise has been the scepticism that has got built because of a lack of reaction during the rise. People are a lot more comfortable when a move occurs with periodic reactions. It makes them use phrases like 'healthy' and 'orderly'. But these are just the kind of silliness with which we fill our lives. A strong, steady rise of the kind we have had since the March low is the perfect trading market. No wonder option sellers in Bank Nifty have been dancing all the way to the bank.

Even renowned commentator Chris Wood mentioned this in his recent post. Commenting on the sudden doubts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning in 2024 (after the Karnataka debacle), Wood says that the scepticism with matters like these alone will be enough to send the Sensex to a 1,00,000 mark soon!

Even as adjustments occur in the post-Covid months to the number of new entrants (reportedly, the number of registered clients with brokers has decreased by about 20%), the steady progress in SIP flow into the mutual funds ought to keep the equity indices ticking higher. In addition, the FPI flow, too, has turned positive.

With Vix staying comfortably down since March and actually resuming lower after a brief rally, it shows that the bulls dominate. See Chart 2. The small rally also reveals the nervousness that quickly creeps in whenever the markets stall (i.e. not even fall) and one needs to take that into account as well. Undoubtedly, as we go higher, the market will become wobbly and the ‘safe’ stop-loss levels will keep receding.