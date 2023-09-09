Nifty In Technical Charts: G20 Event Outcome Will Drive The Trends This Week

I have highlighted the last week's move and one can note its runaway nature. Here is what I had written about this index in last week's letter and I quote: “But the interesting part is that almost all of them are in very good trends and continue to be so as of now as well. This would imply that this index may have further ground to cover as many of these names are poised at or created new breakouts. This can lead to extensions of moves and since many of them are popular names as well, the sentiment will also be in good shape.”

The sentiment evidently was maximum in this space last week. If one had chosen to focus purely on stocks from this index (where many of them are in the F&O list), there was a big chunk of profit to be had.

This has to be the end point of all analyses. Not only should it enable you to see what can happen ahead, but also be able to point you towards the best way to play it. Our Nifty analysis pointed us towards a rally and we got a brisk one. Our focus on the Momentum Index would have given us vehicles that spurted sharply.

Public sector units, railways and others of such ilk were on fire all through the week. Dull and dour stocks like Coal India became tigers. One of the reasons attributed to this strength in PSU stocks is that there is a great expectation from the event of the week—the G20 meet. Suddenly, there is newsflow everywhere about how they may all benefit with huge orders to pour in post the meet. This brought in the momentum which then brings in the traders, who created the volume, which feeds the momentum ... and the circle goes on.

We all hope that the G20 meet is successful and the whole world turns to India to buy from. But one can’t react as though everything shall happen by next Monday. If there are indeed positive developments, people are already long and will take profits. If, however, the results are unclear, then people are already long but will be looking to reduce. Not the best case scenario, I am sure. However, the event and its outcome will garner a lot of press and TV time over the weekend and will doubtless influence sentiments when we resume for trade ahead.

Still, no signs of any topping or selling emerging. But, important events can provide people with the missing narrative to get them to participate. Let’s see how that unfolds.

For the week, I have taken profits off the table in names that were showing me decent-sized gains. I actually go in a bit light in terms of position into the new week. So, ready and nimble to move. For those who may be holding longs, I would suggest a trailing long stop at 19,200/44,100 as the nearest trip-up points. Nothing has happened to change the bigger picture view of buy-the-dips. Therefore, if you are the longer pull trader, then just allow dips to happen into support where you may choose to add. Will require some mental toughness for doing it though. Active traders and investors, by definition, should be taking periodic profit on their holdings. That should continue. Only then will they generate the money to buy those goods back when a dip occurs.