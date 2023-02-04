Nifty In Technical Charts: Expect Higher Bottoms To Form Now

This chart shows the moves of the stock on Friday as it slammed down 40% in a single session. I have annotated the chart with a Fibonacci retracement of the entire advance from the 2016 low. We note that the low slammed straight into the 78.6% retracement level, forming a nice bottoming tail, a nice hammer pattern.

I had posted this chart during the day on Friday on my website column, suggesting people should now nibble at the group stocks as a bottom was forming. By the end of the day, stock had almost completely erased the huge loss and that certainly brought a sigh of relief to the sentiment and every other stock also rallied, taking the market to a good finish.

Sentiment is currently almost completely governed by what happens to the Adani stocks. It is curious that on Wednesday, the note from one foreign brokerage broke the good cheer created by a good budget and took markets down, and on Friday, another note by two other foreign brokerages on the same bond yields created a flurry of short covering.

Are we still harboring such a colonial overhang that we chose to believe the words of foreigners over our own? LIC, SBI, rating agencies, broking houses, etc., had all stated unequivocally that they faced no fallout from the price declines of the stocks—but no one wanted to believe them. The minute a note came up from the foreign broking houses, it became gospel? Sad commentary on our faith in our own. In the meanwhile, Hindenburg probably laughed all the way to the bank. Who lost? Scores of local traders and active investors.

After the frenetic activity of the past few days, I think the Adani news will slowly recede into the background. The kind of sentiment hole that they have dropped into will be difficult to climb out of quickly. The opposition parties have taken it up and now will make some noise. SEBI will be asked to intervene. All kinds of strictures (margins, move to ASM, etc.) will lead to reduction in activity. Adani guys will spend time explaining away to all and sundry that everything is okay and waste their valuable time. Media will keep pecking at it until viewership persists. WhatsApp groups may slowly drop the relentless barrage of messages as people will get fed up. Most were voyeurs rather than participants anyway. The market will just move on to other things. Sentiment will ebb back to normalcy and search for the next trend-influencing item.

From a price point of view, the stocks may look attractive. But remember this—stocks are valuable only if they go up. Seems to me that the chances of big gains, once the ‘value picking’ is over, are slim. Everyone is looking at the stock prices from the lens of two months ago. That won’t hold—not for the rest of the year perhaps. Good for trading for sure, but not really for investing.

So, the best thing to do is to look for some investment candidates that may be getting thrown up by the budget as well as flow of results. You do find some good ones in there. Play those.

Our overall view in this issue of the letter is that index will attempt to create higher bottoms during dips. So, that makes it a buy-the-dips market for traders. Not too much room on the upside, as we saw with the charts earlier, so be quick to take money off the table, too, when you see some.

End of February prices may be better than the beginning of February prices. Option traders can possibly use that viewpoint to plan their trades for the month.