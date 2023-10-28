Nifty In Technical Charts: Declines Done For Now?

So, as far as forecasts go, this was a pretty useful one and hopefully readers were able to make use of it.

Actually, this was in continuation of what I had written in the letter dated Oct. 6 thus: “So, if the decline is largely to be contained by end October and for a revival thereafter, then I don’t expect the dips to go deep, even if the August low at 19,200 is broken. The worst case scenario could be around the 19,050-18,900 area.” That is pretty much what happened so far. Also mentioned was this: “So, we may have to see through this month of October without causing damage to ourselves. Better times should emerge thereafter.” I think, if one had planned the month based on the guidance given, it should not have been difficult.

The question now is, can the market go down lower? That is what most people are worried about. It was evident on the charts from around mid-September (where I had made the first of the bearish calls for a decline), but people seem to be joining the bandwagon for declines now.

The answer to the question is a No. Once a price-and-time target are hit, we do not expect more action in the same direction without there being a counter trend rally (or reaction). Therefore, the gapped upmove of Friday could well be the onset of a rally that may unfold over the coming week or more. We should await evidence from such a rally, if one were to unfold, and then decide further course of action.

Just to hark back to the past again, remember this chart from some time ago? See chart 2. The indices have retraced all the way down to the line that I had marked as ‘Stoploss for investors’, but not broken it yet. I don’t think it will, because we have it already down to the price-and-time zones and therefore, I expect the market to survive this assault on its trend. That trendline is quite near the 38.2% retracement zone that has now been hit and possibly should hold. If it does that, in the week ahead, then the reaction could be deemed to be completed, at least for now.