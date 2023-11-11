Nifty In Technical Charts: Continue To Remain Buyers On Dips

Let's see what evidence we can find here. Price is between TS and KS lines—so a range at the moment. The TS line is at 19,555 and that can be crossed with some minimal efforts and will set the pathway for more gains then.

Next, the KS line is flat, and this often functions as a good support during dips. Its level is at 19,177 and, therefore, we can look upon this area to be a support during the coming week.

Third, the price range of the last two weeks is still within the long-range candle of Oct. 23 and this means that, though the two last candles have been green, the bearishness created by the earlier candle is still not overcome. Since that candle is around the same level as the TS line, the prices going above 19,555 would achieve a double signal. So, that is a good signal to watch for.

Next, we have the longer-term lines. The cloud is quite far and hence, other than indicating that the trend won't turn bearish in a hurry, it is not of much use for analysis right now. The future cloud is also green and reasonably thick, also denoting that the market won't turn bearish in a hurry.

But there is plenty of room to the downside if the market chooses to fall, before reaching support. Hence, the KS line area at 19,177 needs to be heeded if broken. No point in setting steep stops. They may all get triggered. Finally, the CS line and that remains in the clear, implying that the market can get into a trend higher if it makes the effort and that effort may be well supported. Equally, it also suggests that in case the market fails to trend, then there could be a seven–eight weeks of consolidation. The CS line can turn bearish only if the Nifty Futures fall below 18,900–750 range, which at this juncture seems a tough do.

This 19,550 area comes in as an important price zone from the Fibonacci retracement levels too as well as being some other price pattern structures. The way the market has closed on Friday, shrugging off a gap down open and finishing well, is an indication that the market is running on its own steam rather than something borrowed from trends in U.S. and other markets. The FII continues to remain on the sell side and the noises from the Fed continue.

We have our own uncertainties in the form of local elections to five states, where the BJP is not expected to win. Despite this, the market remains up and that is solely owing to the strong SIP inflows—October figures were nearly Rs 17,000 crore—and the continued addition of new entrants to the marketplace. So, a push higher would certainly create some positive sentiments that may take the market higher.

Time analysis suggests that we have some positive culminations coming up for Nov. 15 and hence, we could expect a short-term high to be made next week. Bank Nifty seems to be revving up now for some moves and the underperformance seen in it for a while could be at an end. Chart 2 is a ratio chart of the Bank Nifty and Nifty Future.