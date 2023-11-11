Nifty In Technical Charts: Continue To Remain Buyers On Dips
Last week’s letter underlined the necessity for continued work to be put in by the bulls to sustain the ongoing uptrend. While it cannot be said that they succeeded, it has to be conceded that they managed to just about throw in the necessary amount of ammo to hold the bears back.
The result was a very small-range weekly candle, probably the smallest in the last nine sessions. Usually, a trend emerges out of such small ranges. Seen in the context of the daily chart, a nine–10 move looks like a decent enough rally. But in the context of a weekly chart, this is rather minimal. Chart 1 of this week's letter, therefore, starts with a look at the weekly chart of the Nifty Futures. It is added with Ichimoku lines.
Let's see what evidence we can find here. Price is between TS and KS lines—so a range at the moment. The TS line is at 19,555 and that can be crossed with some minimal efforts and will set the pathway for more gains then.
Next, the KS line is flat, and this often functions as a good support during dips. Its level is at 19,177 and, therefore, we can look upon this area to be a support during the coming week.
Third, the price range of the last two weeks is still within the long-range candle of Oct. 23 and this means that, though the two last candles have been green, the bearishness created by the earlier candle is still not overcome. Since that candle is around the same level as the TS line, the prices going above 19,555 would achieve a double signal. So, that is a good signal to watch for.
Next, we have the longer-term lines. The cloud is quite far and hence, other than indicating that the trend won't turn bearish in a hurry, it is not of much use for analysis right now. The future cloud is also green and reasonably thick, also denoting that the market won't turn bearish in a hurry.
But there is plenty of room to the downside if the market chooses to fall, before reaching support. Hence, the KS line area at 19,177 needs to be heeded if broken. No point in setting steep stops. They may all get triggered. Finally, the CS line and that remains in the clear, implying that the market can get into a trend higher if it makes the effort and that effort may be well supported. Equally, it also suggests that in case the market fails to trend, then there could be a seven–eight weeks of consolidation. The CS line can turn bearish only if the Nifty Futures fall below 18,900–750 range, which at this juncture seems a tough do.
This 19,550 area comes in as an important price zone from the Fibonacci retracement levels too as well as being some other price pattern structures. The way the market has closed on Friday, shrugging off a gap down open and finishing well, is an indication that the market is running on its own steam rather than something borrowed from trends in U.S. and other markets. The FII continues to remain on the sell side and the noises from the Fed continue.
We have our own uncertainties in the form of local elections to five states, where the BJP is not expected to win. Despite this, the market remains up and that is solely owing to the strong SIP inflows—October figures were nearly Rs 17,000 crore—and the continued addition of new entrants to the marketplace. So, a push higher would certainly create some positive sentiments that may take the market higher.
Time analysis suggests that we have some positive culminations coming up for Nov. 15 and hence, we could expect a short-term high to be made next week. Bank Nifty seems to be revving up now for some moves and the underperformance seen in it for a while could be at an end. Chart 2 is a ratio chart of the Bank Nifty and Nifty Future.
On the chart, one can note a falling wedge-type pattern, which usually signals a possible end to the decline. We also note a slight breakout above the resistance trendline. Hence, in the run-up expected, the possibility is that Bank Nifty may lead the charge and the Nifty may get pushed up alongside. So, one of the areas to watch in the week ahead would be the Bank Nifty. Where do we prospect in there—private or PSU? Chart 3 is a ratio chart of the two sets of banks.
Now, this is an interesting chart. It can be noted that the ratio between private and PSU banks has been falling since November 2020. That is a three-year outperformance by the PSU banks. I don't think many of us even realised that it has been this long. I have drawn a long-term trendline to this chart and the ratio line is still beneath this resistance. Right now, it still signals that the private banks are not yet in the kind of demand that they were some three years ago. But we also know that PSU banks right now are taking a bit of a breather. Looks like the pace of decline of this ratio line may ease and some consolidation may occur. Note that sideways extensions that break a trendline are often not valid breakouts.
It may be time for private bank stocks to come back into some demand. So, I would suggest being on the lookout for that. This doesn’t mean we rush out to buy them. This chart is just a hint to remain on the alert for that event to possibly occur.
In a discussion on the channel that I had on Nov. 10, I presented a chart of the realty sector and said that we may see a multi-year bull market in this sector. I reproduce here the same chart I had shown in that chat. See Chart 4.
The Realty index has been into a reaction and consolidation for about 12–13 years (2008–2020). That is long enough for many excesses to be drained and for ennui to set in with respect to stocks. Along with other sectors that recovered in the post-Covid years, realty was one of them. The huge fall has kind of hidden the extent of outperformance that the sector index showed vis-a-vis the Nifty—it was almost twice as much as the improvement shown by the Nifty.
We have a long way to go in the construction area. While there may be pending inventory with the players, the demand is also there for the right projects and the right prices. In addition, growing affluence among people is also leading to a lot of luxury play coming into real estate as it is coming into automobiles and several other areas. The stock markets doing well usually sees money getting parlayed into real estate projects. Infra projects are so many now that many of real estate and EPC combined stocks are faring very, very well indeed.
There are so many real estate names to play this theme that it won't lack patronage. In addition, there are many ancillary themes, too, that can be played alongside with this that should keep everyone quite busy.
When a sector is trended, the big beneficiaries are the big boys of the sector. In the real estate and allied areas, there are a variety of themes to be played and there are many leader stocks available that may still be in the mid and small-cap segment. So, I expect this area to be a hot one. Since an entire long cycle has played out, I would expect realty to be part of the next bullish phase, and this usually runs for at least five years if not longer. Therefore, this is one of my focus areas to play across the coming few years.
Summing up, the market rally is progressing, albeit slowly. Bank Nifty may take the lead from next week and this is something to watch for. Stock-specific nature of the trend shall continue to prevail. The markets are showing themselves to be shielded from too much influence of what is happening overseas. While elections may create some volatility, it doesn't seem like the trends may really get disturbed very much. Continue to be buyers on dips in the market for the balance of the month.
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis, the founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader, and the chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.