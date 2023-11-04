Nifty In Technical Charts: Bulls Need To Work To Sustain The Rally

Then, it lived up to expectations by hitting 19,450 as a high. Here is what was mentioned in the last week's letter, “19,415 should be the first port of call on the pullback (around 50% of the decline),” and this, “I do believe, though, that the pace may be somewhat languid and hence 19,415 is to be considered the bet for now”. Not bad, as far as forecasts go. Prices dropped from those levels and were rather quiet even as they showed two upside gaps on Thursday and Friday. But nothing much seems to have come of it.

One has to remember that gaps generally occur in the direction of the main trend. The rally last week also started with an upside gap last Friday. The languid pace was also indicated by some pullbacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

So, if one didn’t really have a forecast for the week and tried playing the market dynamically, it would have been quite tough to profit. Playing it by hunches and following intraday momentum works well when the market is moving one way. But when it is a bit choppy and a bit all over the place, the trading by the gut business takes a knock. So, do follow the forecast and if the market does what we expect of it, no need to exercise the brains much. But if it doesn’t, then dump the forecast and do what the market tells you. This is the golden rule.

Now, we have to take a view on what is next—will the rally continue or will it fizzle out here? Here is what I had written last week, “Spillovers could take it to 19,650/19,820 area as well… If prices rally quickly, then the targets mentioned shall be reached.”

Spillover above first targets needs momentum. That has not appeared yet, because the moves reached the first target with some effort and had it not been for the gaps, it may have been tough. But gaps are part and parcel of our market lives and when they are in our favour, we welcome those!

Obviously now, if the indices can work up some fresh momentum, then the effort to reach the higher targets shall be made. For that, we need some good news flow. Do we have any? Probably. The Fed held the rates and comments did not scare the market there. Crude stayed steady. Our October GST collections continued to show leaps. The RBI Governor chipped in with some positive sounding comments on expected growth. Q2 results remained mixed to good. So, overall not bad. Scope for momentum to come through if no bad news emerges suddenly. Will it do the trick? Let us look at the Heiken Ashi chart shown last week in updated view (Chart 2).