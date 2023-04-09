Nifty In Technical Charts: Bullish Trends To Continue

The market was up for a second week in succession. One may be tempted to say, ‘So, what?’ The point is two weeks up from an ‘expected bottom’ at end-March, that is what. I had mentioned that the market will put in March third week and so far, we have the low for the current move recorded into that exact time window. In an earlier article, I had also stated that post the bottoming, the market will put in a series of higher bottoms before setting off on a rise later.

The last two weeks have seen the index post gains and green candles and this has come after the first of several higher bottoms that we may see now—so, one can say that the trend is following the script.

In last week's column, I had mentioned that the Nifty Future could head towards the 17,775 area and it has hit a high at 17,715 so far.

Here is the pathway followed by the Nifty so far. See chart 1.