Nifty In Technical Charts: Book Out And Be Ready For Next Move

Now, the next important question is: if a reaction does emerge, as expected, how much damage can it create?

Well, first up, I need to clarify that forecasts remain forecasts, and the way to trade them would be to take positions off. Not for going against the trend, please note. So, just because we may hit a price and time target, it is not a cue to go short. Even if you are the aggressive sort, you should still attempt that only after seeing some reversal patterns on the shorter time frames.

For this, the Bank Nifty (I am using the greater traded vehicle here instead of the Nifty) will have to break below 43,815 on futures beyond June 13. Once it does, the downtrend shall be set in motion, and this can then carry on till June 20–23 and take the Bank Nifty down to a price level of at least 43,100. This will represent a fall of 3.5% from the highs. One can expect, then, that the Nifty may also do some 3–4% decline, which may bring it down to 18,100, which is the former swing low area.

Looking further out into the future, it seems to me that a decline that may set in now has the possibility of running into the end of July or even spilling over into the first week of August 2023. So, we should certainly be paying heed to what happens in the next week.

It may not seem much to some, but it is important from the point of view of what has been the habit developed over the recent months, which is to short-put. And, if I examine the derivative positions through the end of the week, I still find a very large position of short index puts being held by retail clients. Short against them are FII and pro traders. So, this is the Achilles heel of the market. I expect this position to continue to build even higher as we still have two more days to go, and possibly the market may look up some and induce more put shorting by retail. This is a position I will watch very closely over the coming week. They are also long in stock futures and calls. So, the net retail position is long and is therefore liable to be caught by a squeeze if there is a sudden turn in the market.

Every time, we look at some sector index that shows strength. This time, for a change, let's look at a sector that is depicting a weak underbelly—and that is the IT sector.

Chart 3 shows the weekly set-up in the IT index. There are some Gann support lines drawn, and it is noted that these are broken. Index has been making a ledge over the past many months, hugely underperforming the rest of the market over the last year or more. Where support was expected to come in, we found resistance gathering. This is usually a bearish signal for more declines ahead. The momentum readings on this weekly chart are pretty woeful. The next time count is far away, in March 2024. So, until then, the IT space is expected to remain under pressure. The target zone is around 23,500 levels, which is a clear 15% below current levels.