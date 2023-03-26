Nifty In Technical Charts: Bears Still Dominate

Over the last couple of months, we are moving completely in alignment with the Dow. Therefore, any relief has to come from there only! So we need to keep our eyes peeled on Dow and Nasdaq charts and our ears cocked towards news flow of events in the US. One thing to note in the chart 3 is that the Dow’s bottom currently is considerably above the October 2022 lows while the low of Nifty is back down to those levels already. So the Nifty is at the 50% retracement of the move from last June, while the Dow has done 50% retracement of the move from September-October lows.

Note here that if the Dow cracks the support, and the Nifty continues to maintain its close linkage with the Dow moves, then the next support for the nifty is a good distance away. This may be bad news for those looking for nearby support.

We have a forecast for the yearly low to be recorded by March end. Originally forecasted for 16,500-800 area. We are into that time as well as the price zone. Hence the coming week should tell us whether this price-time window is going to hold. This will then require that the U.S. markets should hold up rather than crack. I have never been a very close U.S. watcher, but in the coming week, I am certainly going to be paying attention to everything that comes out of the U.S.—stocks, commodities and currencies, whatever.

Big bottoms form either with a big sell off or from sustained ranging. All markets these days are driven by machine trades and this doesn't allow any range to develop and often we see markets whipping around within a day or two of a top or a bottom. So, we may see some spiky moves to the lows that get swiftly turned around if a bottom is to be formed here and now. That is another pattern signal that I would want to track in the week ahead.

What if this time window gets passed without a reversal? That is a possibility too, but less of a probability. But we do have to consider it. I find that there is really no good time signature for April that can create a durable bottom. Therefore, if the March time window is exceeded, then the decline can stretch beyond April into June. We shall cross that bridge if we come to it.

So, the coming week is going to be largely walking on eggshells! Lots of events to watch, so the number of trades should be reduced lest attention get diverted. Keep an open mind and double check every data point that you think is meaningful. At turning points, noise may be high and therefore focus is quite necessary. Bring that into play.