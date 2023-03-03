New Bank Locker Agreement: All You Need To Know

The requirement that every safe deposit vault holder now needs to sign a new and modified rent agreement with the bank has thrown up a new challenge for locker holders.

Completing this requirement is a difficult task as all the account holders have to come together and then sign the new agreement. This has to be done physically, so it is also not possible to do this online.

The relief in the matter is that the earlier deadline of completing the entire process before Jan. 1, 2023 has been extended, so there is time still available and your bank locker won't be frozen.

One important component in this entire part is the agreement and the stamp paper on which this has to be executed. It is creating a lot of confusion for the customers and hence, here is a look at this aspect in detail.