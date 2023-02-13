Narendra Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha Reveals BJP's Pitch For 2024

The motion of thanks to the presidential address during the budget session turned into a war of words between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg saga.

A charged-up Rahul Gandhi, fresh from his 3,600 km yatra, alleged that Gautam Adani’s proximity to the PM was the main propellor of his growth—from the 609th spot in the world’s richest club in 2014 to second spot in 2022. The PM, in an aggressive response, highlighted his government’s programmes to improve the ease of living of the people at the bottom of the pyramid and how he enjoys the trust of India’s poor.

The slug-fest and disruptions in both the houses, 400 days before the general elections, has set the tone for nine state elections in 2023 and the grand finale in 2024. Whose narrative will sell with the voters of the country is what will determine who wins 2024. This war is being fought in the court of the public. Over the last nine years, the political atmosphere has been highly polarised in the country, voters preferences and opinions have hardened, and neutral/swing voters hold the key.