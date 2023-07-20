N Chandrasekaran Makes Tata's Biggest Overseas Bet Since JLR Buyout

Tata Sons Pvt.'s plan to build a battery cell gigafactory in the U.K. is the salt-to-software conglomerate's first big overseas investment since N Chandrasekaran took over. And it's the largest since the group acquired Jaguar Land Rover under Ratan Tata 15 years ago.

The plan for the U.K. gigafactory marks a departure from Chandrasekaran's focus on investments in India and consolidating domestic operations. 'India provides tremendous returns' had been his response every time he was asked about overseas growth strategies.

Tata Group has lined up investments worth $90 billion over the next five years across its existing and new businesses, including electric vehicles, batteries, renewables, captive 5G, precision electronics, and semiconductors.

It is looking to set up a semiconductor facility near Bengaluru. And also a £1.2-billion (Rs 13,000 crore) lithium-ion-cell plant in Gujarat with a capacity of 20 GW. The Gujarat investment, however, is yet to be announced by the company, though the state has confirmed it. The group is said to be finalising land for the proposed facility.

The £4-billion battery cell investment is one of the biggest overseas bets by the group in the 15 years since it acquired JLR. The group had acquired the luxury carmaker in 2008 for £2.8 billion and British steelmaker Corus in 2006 for £6.2 billion.

The gigafactory, with a capacity of 40 gigawatt of cells annually, will not only support JLR and Tata Motors, the anchor customers, but also supply other players in these markets.

Battery and storage infrastructure is part of the group's focus on sustainability and new business areas. And Tata Sons will directly invest in the facility instead of riding on other group companies to ensure capital efficiency.

This business is an outcome of pandemic-led supply disruptions that hit all global automakers badly. It makes good business sense and is part of the sustainability target, said an executive at Tata Sons on condition of anonymity.

Last year, Chandrasekharan asked all its group companies to sharpen their sustainability agendas for supply chains, lay out decarbonisation plans, and invest in innovative solutions.