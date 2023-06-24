The Wagner Mutiny Foreshadows A Russian Defeat

In other words, there aren’t many reasons why Prigozhin might count on a Mussolini-like triumph, even though an experienced fighting force capable of fearsome urban conduct can’t be ignored. The question now is how Putin can move to neutralize this threat and assert his power without endangering the war effort in Ukraine. Prigozhin’s move is already causing much festive excitement in Ukraine, and even some Russian liberal opposition figures, notably exiled billionaire Mikhail Khodorkovsky, are rooting for him, not because they are fans but because they have an enemy in common. It was, after all, Putin himself who allowed Prigozhin's mercenary army to flourish and fight important battles in Ukraine. Suppressing it is, at the very least, a major loss. It is also a loyalty test for military commanders and enforcers, already demoralized by the relative lack of success in Ukraine. Putin must be wondering if the determined toughness necessary to put down a coup attempt is to be found anywhere in his security apparatus — and if it is not shown soon, Ukrainian troops will only attack with more vigor.