Mourning ‘Endships’ Is Passé. Try This New Friendship Rule

I’m writing about those who meet in a non-social context and realise they should be socialising with each other. I’m writing about friends of friends who suddenly find they are no longer two degrees apart. I’m writing about a group of friends whose closeness to each other can sometimes resemble a game of musical chairs. I’m writing about those who discover each other in the midst of hard journeys they may decide to undertake. I made at least four lifelong friends when I went on my first trip with Karwan-e-Mohabbat , a people’s campaign that supports survivors of hate crimes.

So many of us mourn our ‘Endships’ publicly (Snapchat used this term in their 2020 Friendship Report). I did too in 2017 when I declared mournfully: ‘My life is full of the shadows of lost, but not forgotten, friends.’ But I’m done crying over friends who have broken my heart. I can no longer accept that those who slipped away should get more play and prominence than the new, deep friendships we make later in life. The latter are certainly formed on more solid ground than the playground. Children get along with everyone, the real miracle is when you make new friends as a cranky adult. In the new year, I’ve decided to worry less about those I lost and focus more on those I have newly found.

New relationships offer you a fresh chance to break barriers of age and other social structures that determine who you can befriend. A friend says we should actively seek friends who are outside our circle of interest, and who can widen our world. “We tend to drift towards sameness, and the older we get the more imprisoning that is,” he says.

The prompt for this piece came when I jokingly asked a friend in Mumbai to throw a party for me. I knew only half the people he invited. In his text to them, he said that I had personally asked for them to be invited. I hadn’t, but maybe he read my mind. The result was a magical evening in a roomful of likeminded, potential new friends.

Another reminder came at a friend’s 50th birthday where my daughter and I karaoked to Badtameez Dil. Most of her friends knew the birthday girl longer than I had. Some had flown from other continents. I remembered our first meeting at a common friend’s home clearly. We had just discovered our daughters planned to go to the same pre-school. Our children may have been the starting point of our friendship, but together we swam into much deeper waters, mostly without our girls.

I’m not discounting the value of old friendships—my bestie and I went to school together—just urging you to look beyond the math of longevity. For Aristotle, the perfect friendship was the one based on the mutual appreciation of virtues dear to each other. But virtues change, people change. The perfect friend may not be perfect forever.