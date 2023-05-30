Meet Me At The X And More Ways Athletes Showed Sport Is Political

Some have been forced to take the lead such as Rachael Denhollander, the first survivor to speak up against U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar who assaulted hundreds of minors; Serena Williams for improving rules around the protection of rankings of new mothers; and Duttee Chand for speaking up about her sexuality. Muhammad Ali gave up everything to take a position against the Vietnam War. Like Ali, the wrestlers have said they want to throw their medals into a river.

The recently announced equal pay for men and women in Indian cricket didn’t happen in a vacuum. Nobody would have thought to make it happen if there wasn’t a global conversation that began decades ago with Billie Jean King demanding equal prize money and players such as Venus Williams and Megan Rapinoe building on this history, inspiring women across the world. Just as African American athletes have been at the forefront of U.S. sports’ political battles, caste battles continue to be waged on our sports fields.

Even the history of sport’s most strait-laced global jamboree—the Olympics—is littered with political events. Like 1984, the year women first ran the marathon, an event that had been around since 1896. They were considered too weak to do so before.

It was only in 2012, with the addition of boxing, that women competed in all the sports on offer. That was also the year MC Mary Kom won a bronze medal. She may have lived that historic moment but Kom has completely avoided being part of this moment unfolding in India. Women’s sport is about passing the baton of rights built with sweat and sacrifice, and Kom has failed her compatriots miserably. Additionally, while many prominent athletes have tweeted their support, I can’t think of any sports star who has stood alongside the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. I’m counting on Neeraj Chopra to change that.