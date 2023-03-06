Making The Platform Economy Work For Women

Recent estimates of India’s labour force participation rate have sounded alarms regarding the steadily declining female labour force participation rate in the country. According to recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey, this figure now stands at 25.1%, a far cry from the global average of 48%.

Digital labour platforms, which are ICT-enabled, data-driven and use algorithms to allocate, evaluate and monitor work, have seen exponential growth in India. The workforce engaged by these platforms is projected to reach 23.5 million by 2030 .

For women, these platforms have emerged as an attractive opportunity to undertake paid work, as it offers them the flexibility to manage their non-negotiable domestic responsibilities alongside paid work. Certain platforms also enable women to work from home, which is a convenient mechanism for women to overcome patriarchal controls on mobility and working outside the home. Such features of the platform economy have led to it being touted as a catalytic enabler of women’s labour force participation in India.

However, this opportunity narrative requires careful demystification to understand how legacy issues associated with women’s labour in India have continued to follow them into the platform economy.