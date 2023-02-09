Maharashtra MLC Polls Setback Shows BJP-Shinde May Not Have It Easy In BMC And 2024

The BJP-Shinde alliance could win only one out of five seats, while the MVA won three seats, one seat won by Congress rebel contesting as Independent in the recently held MLC polls in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra political activity is heating up ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, which are overdue and the general elections due next year. Recently, MLC elections were conducted for five seats, while by-polls for two Vidhan Sabha seats will be held in month-end.

Both the Shiv Sena factions, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and another by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have submitted their final reply to the Election Commission, asserting their claim to the bow and arrow symbol of their erstwhile party, verdict awaited.

Meanwhile, Congress party’s legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat has resigned due to differences with state chief Nana Patole. It’s all happening in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra sends the second highest number of MPs to Parliament and is very important in the scheme of things for BJP’s bid to retain power in 2024. BJP had won 23 seats and its estranged ally Shiv Sena 18 seats sweeping the state.