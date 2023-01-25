Living In India's Most Self-Destructive City

Local news is more practical. If the Times of India has launched a campaign to ‘Un-Jam Bangalore’, the local newspapers are abuzz with ‘positive’ news that the new traffic commissioner , who has a PhD in traffic management, will miraculously unclog the roads. Some say they are already seeing the effects. Columnists proffer hard truths. “If the several million saplings that were promised to be planted in Bengaluru to offset various infrastructure projects over the past 20 years were added up, the city should be awash in green,” writes professor and author Harini Nagendra. “Yet the city continues to choke on smog.”

The Hindu newspaper now carries tree obituaries. “Home to several creatures of the wild, the Sarjapur Trees were killed in their prime,” an obit titled ‘In loving memory of our beloved Sarjapur Trees’ reads.

Bangalore’s air quality, though better than Delhi and Hyderabad, has plummeted due to traffic, construction and burning garbage, leading to a sharp increase in allergies .

The city’s traffic provides great material for viral videos by out-of-towners. “You guys are stuck in a jalebi (circular maze) of one-ways. You can see your destination but can’t reach,” Hyderabad’s Anuj Guwara said , adding that no wonder Bangaloreans who are stuck in traffic for three hours only talk about the city’s weather. Bangalore’s self-destructive streak is also visible in its dug-up roads; and potholes that once inspired an artist to create a video of a space suit-clad man ‘walking on the moon’. Multimedia artist and podcast host Anurag Minus Verma, who visited for a few months described the city as “more dug up than Mohenjo-daro and Harappan sites”.

National media took notice of Bangalore’s disfigurement and chaos in September when incessant rains caused two lakes to overflow into the mansions of those who run the city’s biggest companies such as Wipro, Britannia, Big Basket, Jockey and Bjyus, drowning expensive art and pianos and flooding the internet with videos of the city’s fanciest leaving their villas on rescue boats.

Even before the Supreme Court’s late cut about Bangalore, other courts expressed their frustration. In 2019, frequent pothole deaths prompted the Karnataka High Court to say that the "right to have roads and footways in a reasonable condition is guaranteed under Article 21" and warned of serious consequences if this wasn’t protected.

“Traffic in Bengaluru is out of proportion and has now become a real challenge. Some serious measures have to be taken, and the movement of the public should not be affected,” the High Court said in 2018 after several pothole deaths.