Lessons On Migration And Diversity From FIFA World Cup 2022

Migrants, who make up roughly 12% of the population in advanced countries, boost both the home and host economies. Annually around 2.8 million migrant workers shift from less developed to developed economies. In 2022 over 281 million people are defined as emigrants, living in countries they were not born in. The magnitude of the number outlines the scale of the phenomenon and potential. At 281 million, ‘emigrant nation’ would be the fourth most populous nation.

These folks share prosperity through cross-border transfers. This year total remittances from developed countries to low and middle income households across countries are expected to touch $626 billion—of which over $100 billion is headed for India. More than 70 countries rely on remittances for at least 4% of their GDP. If remittances of $626 billion were considered as gross output, ‘emigrant nation’ ranks at 26, and ahead of 211 countries.

It is estimated that between 2022 and 2030 over $5 trillion will be remitted from developed economies to developing countries. As a source of capital, remittances are three times the combined quantum of official development assistance and foreign direct investment. Although barely 15% of the earnings of migrants is remitted, this forms a lifeline to millions of households improving human development and building of assets in the home economy. Despite the fact that migration is a force for good countries are instituting new mechanisms to curtail movement of persons—consider the waiting period for visas.

There is no dearth of studies validating the underlying potential of migration to empower people and enable opportunity and prosperity. A study by McKinsey in 2015 observed “the world’s 247 million cross-border migrants contributed 9.4 percent of global GDP, or roughly $6.7 trillion worldwide". Analysis by the IMF shows a “1 per cent increase in inflow of immigrants relative to total employment increases output by almost 1 per cent by the fifth year” – of which twothirds is due to rise in labour productivity. The IMF study attributes dynamic gains from immigration to the complementarity between skills of natives and immigrants.

Migrants add to working age population, arrive with skills and contribute to technological progress. Their participation in the host economies delivers a positive impact on public finances. Most importantly, contrary to the fears spread by xenophobic doomsday prophets, migrants pay more in taxes and social contributions than they receive in benefits—just in 2016 in the U.S., immigrants added $2 trillion to the economy and paid $458 billion in taxes.