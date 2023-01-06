Lessons From India's First Fully Solarised Village — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

The village of Modhera with its 8,000 inhabitants is situated on the banks of the Pushpawati river, in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It is a little over a two-hour drive north of Ahmedabad.

Until recently, it was famous for its iconic Sun Temple built by the Chalukyas and dedicated to the solar deity Surya. It is now famous for being India's first fully solarised village also. It is no coincidence that this village, housing the Sun God, achieved this status.

The Gujarat Power Corp. under its Surya Gram project installed solar rooftop systems free of cost for the entire village. It set up a six-megawatt ground mounted solar power plant along with a 15 MWH battery energy storage system, referred to as the BESS, at Sujanpur village nearby, about a kilometre from Modhera.

Solar panels of one KWH have been installed on the roofs of the 1,400 households in Modhera. Such systems have also been installed on public and institutional buildings in the village like the bus stand, police station, primary health centre and Panchayat office. There is also now an electric vehicle charging station and, of course, the Sun Temple gets illuminated at dusk.

The entire daytime power demand of Modera is met through the solar project and at night, the supplies are met through the BESS. On any average day, about 30,000 units of solar power are generated of which 5,500 units are consumed during the day, and 6,000 units are stored in the BESS. The excess power is fed into the state grid daily.

Residents confirmed that the electricity bills have come down drastically. A typical household that used to pay a monthly electricity bill of Rs 3,000 now needs to pay only Rs 1,000. Households are using more electrical gadgets, making daily life more comfortable. Thus, Modhera has not only become a net zero community but has also become a supplier of green energy to the grid.