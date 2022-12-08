Legal Reforms For Investments In The Insurance Sector — A New Horizon In Sight
Over the past few years, the insurance sector has seen some key legal reforms in relation to investments, with a critical one being allowing foreign investment of up to 74% in Indian insurance companies. The drive for reforms has been accelerated recently and to this effect, the government of India has proposed some key amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938 and The Insurance Regulatory Development Act, 1999 and invited comments.
The key takeaway from the proposed amendments, in terms of inviting investments into Indian insurance companies, is that to allow insurers to offer both general and health insurance under a single license, as opposed to existing laws under which life and general/health insurance are to be conducted through separate companies, thereby increasing the scope of services that insurance companies can offer and the requirement for capital to do so.
This proposal understandably does not extend to reinsurance business, which would require a separate registration.
Further, widening of the scope of the business of an insurance company is proposed by allowing insurance companies to provide services incidental to the insurance business and distribute other financial products, subject to regulations to be formulated in this regard.
Another key amendment proposed is that any sale of shares of an Indian insurance company by a seller (or a group of sellers under the same management) of 5% or more of the equity capital of an insurance company would require an approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, as opposed to 1% or more as it presently stands.
This brings it in line with another existing provision, which states that any buyer of 5% or more of an equity stake in an Indian Insurance company requires a prior IRDAI approval before such transaction.
This amendment would vastly quicken the time taken for investors to disinvest smaller stakes in insurance companies, making them more attractive to potential investors.
Speaking of easing regulations for investors, under a Press Note dated Nov. 5, 2022 issued by the IRDAI, investments in insurance companies are being made more attractive to investors under a rather bold proclamation of a vision of “Insurance for All by 2047”.
Some of the key steps mentioned in the press note include the following:
Investment through Special Purpose Vehicle, which was mandatory for private equity funds, is now optional enabling them to directly invest in insurance companies.
Now, subsidiary companies are also allowed to be promoters of insurance companies (subject to certain conditions), which was not permissible earlier, making it difficult for some corporates in using their investment companies or making special purpose vehicles with minority investment with the goal to invest in insurance companies.
Earlier, a single investor could invest only up to 10% in the equity capital of an insurance company (anything higher and they would be considered as promoters) and all investors collectively could invest up to 25%. This threshold has been increased to 25% for a single investor and 50% for all investors collectively.
Earlier, promoters of an insurance company were collectively required to maintain a minimum shareholding of at least 50%. Now, they are being allowed to dilute their stake up to 26%, subject to the insurance company having a satisfactory solvency record for the preceding five years and being a listed entity.
The lock-in period of investments for investors and promoters will now be stipulated on the basis of age of the insurance company as opposed to having a blanket five-year period of lock-in on investments.
These are indeed exciting times for the insurance sector at large. There are several other reforms being proposed for operational, marketing and other aspects of the insurance sector, which are not being mentioned here for the sake of brevity.
If we look at the reforms exclusively from an investment perspective, these reforms collectively can be a game changer. Allowing insurers to offer both life and general insurance products may likely lead to mergers between large general and life insurance companies under the same brand, but is likely to also encourage insurance companies, especially standalone insurance companies, to expand the portfolio of products they offer.
This would require a lot of capital investment and the recent reforms have attempted to make investments in insurance companies easier, more liquid, more accessible and therefore, more attractive.
Shoubhik Dasgupta is Partner at Pioneer Legal.
