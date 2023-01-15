Karnataka Elections: Can Bommai Break The Jinx And Return As CM?

The Karnataka state elections due in April-May this year is being fiercely contested with all the three major parties—the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular)—claiming victory.

Karnataka is the only southern state where BJP is in power. It has never been able to breach other states in the zone. In many ways, this acts as the party’s gateway to the southern part of India.

The Congress desperately needs to win the state, as it is left in power in only two states—both of which face polls during the later part of the year.

It's sort of an existential crisis for the regional party JD(S). It needs to maintain, if not improve, its tally to fulfill its objective of being the kingmaker.

All these parties are facing issues in their quest for power. The open feud between the State Congress President DK Shivakumar and ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threatens to derail its comeback.

Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, who was appointed as CM after Yediyurappa resigned six months ago, is also facing opposition from senior leaders and hasn’t been able to come out of the shadows of his mentor. Rumours were rife till last month that he could be replaced. HD Kumaraswamy lacks the maturity of party patriach Deve Gowda and constant flip-flops of JD(S) have shown it as an opportunist party.