Karnataka Could Trim The Bill With A Variant Of Tamil Nadu’s Free Bus Rides For Women
While Karnataka’s women have handsomely approved the newly elected government’s scheme of free rides for them in state-owned bus utilities, the span of coverage may have to be narrowed do sustain the scheme, which along with four other pre-poll guarantees, if executed, will stretch the state’s finances to breaking point.
Free bus travel for women was one of five poll promises which the Congress government redeemed on June 11, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar flagging off the Shakti scheme at Bengaluru’s Majestic bus terminus. Playing bus conductors, they issued free tickets to women travelling from the state capital to Dharmasthala, a temple town in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. A little more than 5.71 lakh travelled free that day without paying fares costing Rs 1.40 crore, news reports said citing the state’s transport department.
There was a surge the second day with 41.3 lakh women travellers saving themselves Rs 8.8 crore. By June 18, 363 lakh women had travelled, and the value of avoided fares was Rs 84.2 crore.
To be eligible, women must be domiciled in the state. They can travel in no-frill ordinary and express buses of the four state-owned bus corporations on production of identity cards to begin with. But they will have to apply online for smart cards by Sept. 11. The government will reimburse the corporations for actual distance travelled.
The purpose of the scheme, according to the government, is to increase female participation in the workforce. But the initial visits were mostly to temple towns and places of tourist interest. A reporter based in Mangalore told this correspondent that temple tourism was driving women in the city to government buses even a month after the scheme’s launch. A security guard in Mangalore—and a migrant from Koppal in northwest Karnataka—said his sister-in-law had availed the benefit and travelled gratis with her two daughters to that district. The journey which covers a distance of about 400 km costs Rs 620 one way per person.
One should not quibble about the poor invoking the Shakti scheme for recreation. Wellbeing is important and the occasional indulgence is necessary. But the primary purpose of free bus travel, as per those advocating for it, is to enhance women’s mobility, and access to education and jobs.
Women queue up to travel in a bus after the Shakti scheme was launched. (Photo: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Twitter account)
Four states offer free rides for women in government-run buses. Delhi launched it in October 2019. In the city state, travel distances are short. Much of the travel is likely to be work related. In his Budget speech in March, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said women had made 100 crore trips since launch of the scheme. He asserted that it has increased women’s participation in the workforce and opened “new gateways of education for many of them".
Delhi has a large migrant population that lives on thin budgets and has no financial endurance as was evident when it emptied out of the city in April 2020, a few days after nationwide lockdown was declared to check the spread of Covid. For daily-wage workers the metro is not the most affordable option. Its minimum fare is Rs 10. It can set them back by Rs 36 for a distance of 15 km. In Delhi Transport Corporation buses the minimum fare is Rs 5. A 15-km journey costs Rs 10—or in airconditioned buses, Rs 20. Before the Covid epidemic, buses were the preferred mode for the poor. In 2019-20, about 51 lakh passengers travelled by bus every day, compared to 28 lakh in the Delhi Metro. Bus ridership declined to 25.49 lakh a day in 2021-22, while that of Delhi Metro has held at 25.16 lakh. It’s possible that a large number of migrants—and bus users—who returned to their villages did not come back.
Tamil Nadu has restricted free travel for women to government-run buses and up to 30 km in cities and towns. The Zero Ticket Bus Travel scheme was launched in May 2021, a day after DMK leader MK Stalin became chief minister. The state is fiscally prudent despite being generous in welfare. Its revenue deficit in 2021-22 was Rs 30,476 crore or 1.2% of its GDP—and an improvement over the budget estimate of 2.1 percent.
Tamil Nadu spent Rs 1,217 crore on free bus passes for women in 2021-22. The revised outlay for last year was Rs 2,547 crore, which is two-thirds more than the budget estimate. For 2023-24, an amount of Rs 2,800 crore has been set aside.
Delhi’s expenditure on free bus travel is not high. The subsidy was Rs 250 crore in 2022-23. It has also invested in the safety of women passengers. Its 7,329 buses have 11,234 marshals on whom it spent Rs 280 crore last year.
Of course, Karnataka can emulate Punjab where women can travel free in government buses across the state. The benefit was made available from April 2021 after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government. But Punjab is not known for financial rectitude. Its revenue deficit in 2022-23 at Rs 23,891 crore was 3.7% of its gross state domestic product and way higher than the budget estimate of 2%. This year too, the revenue deficit is budgeted at 3.5 percent of GSDP.
Karnataka husbands its resources well. Its revenue deficit in 2020-21 was Rs 19,238 crore or 1.07% of its GSDP. The deficit decreased to Rs 6,235 crore or 0.36% of GSDP the following year. Last year, the revenue deficit was estimated at Rs 14,699 crore or 0.78% of GSDP. But its finances will get out of whack if benefits are scattered on the non-poor. The five pre-poll guarantees are expected to cost Rs 59,000 crore a year. The state’s transport department, according to news reports, has estimated 42 lakh women to travel free every day and the cost to be Rs 4,051 crore a year.
A financially stretched state will delay reimbursements to the bus utilities, which will affect their ability to provide efficient transport services. Currently all the four state bus corporations are making losses.
Tamil Nadu’s concession to women bus passengers seems to have worked. The State’s Planning Commission did a sample survey of 417 women passengers travelling on three bus routes in Chennai. The results were published in June 2022. It had 417 respondents. On average they did 50 trips a month and saved Rs 858, which was 8% of their claimed monthly income. 60% of the users were below the age of 40 years. This is interpreted as evidence of higher mobility among younger women. 80% of the users were scheduled or backward castes. 82% were married; around 2% were widowed. Women who earned less than Rs 5,000 said they saved 28% of their income because of the scheme. The saving was 14% for those earning between Rs 5.000 and Rs 8,000. For those with monthly income of Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, the income saved was 8%.
Another survey also conducted by the Planning Commission was published in November 2022. It had 1,275 respondents of whom 188 travelled occasionally. These were bus passengers of Nagapattinam, Madurai and Tiruppur. The first is a town in an agricultural zone. The second is a temple city that thrives on tourism and the third, a garment exporting hub employs thousands of women.
Nearly 80% belonged to scheduled or backward castes. A little more than two-thirds lived in the rural vicinity of these urban centres. Nearly a quarter were illiterate; and more than half had studied up to standard 12. 75% percent were married; a sixth said they were widowed or separated. The average monthly saving per passenger was Rs 888; and ranged from an average of Rs 1,096 in Madurai, 800 in Nagapattinam and Rs 766 in Tiruppur.
The women said they used the savings to buy groceries and vegetables. Some said they spent it on the education of children. A few reported parking the money in bank accounts or chit funds.
A little less than a fifth were daily wage workers. About a tenth were street vendors. Among the beneficiaries were those doing manual labour under the rural employment guarantee MGNRGA scheme. Earlier, these workers said, they would walk to work.
Quite a few respondents said their dependence on family members to drop them to the workplace or elsewhere had lessened after the scheme was introduced. A little more than a fifth said their frequency of travel had increased. An agricultural worker from Nagapattinam said they are not educated for jobs in the town. But they travel to shop or pray at a church. Young girls use the concession to learn tailoring in the town.
Karnataka could try a variant of the Tamil Nadu model. The insights from data thrown up by smart cards should suggest intelligent solutions that could empower women without overly straining the state’s finances.
Vivian Fernandes has more than 30 years of practice in journalism.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.