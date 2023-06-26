Karnataka Could Trim The Bill With A Variant Of Tamil Nadu’s Free Bus Rides For Women

Tamil Nadu has restricted free travel for women to government-run buses and up to 30 km in cities and towns. The Zero Ticket Bus Travel scheme was launched in May 2021, a day after DMK leader MK Stalin became chief minister. The state is fiscally prudent despite being generous in welfare. Its revenue deficit in 2021-22 was Rs 30,476 crore or 1.2% of its GDP—and an improvement over the budget estimate of 2.1 percent.

Tamil Nadu spent Rs 1,217 crore on free bus passes for women in 2021-22. The revised outlay for last year was Rs 2,547 crore, which is two-thirds more than the budget estimate. For 2023-24, an amount of Rs 2,800 crore has been set aside.

Delhi’s expenditure on free bus travel is not high. The subsidy was Rs 250 crore in 2022-23. It has also invested in the safety of women passengers. Its 7,329 buses have 11,234 marshals on whom it spent Rs 280 crore last year.

Of course, Karnataka can emulate Punjab where women can travel free in government buses across the state. The benefit was made available from April 2021 after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government. But Punjab is not known for financial rectitude. Its revenue deficit in 2022-23 at Rs 23,891 crore was 3.7% of its gross state domestic product and way higher than the budget estimate of 2%. This year too, the revenue deficit is budgeted at 3.5 percent of GSDP.

Karnataka husbands its resources well. Its revenue deficit in 2020-21 was Rs 19,238 crore or 1.07% of its GSDP. The deficit decreased to Rs 6,235 crore or 0.36% of GSDP the following year. Last year, the revenue deficit was estimated at Rs 14,699 crore or 0.78% of GSDP. But its finances will get out of whack if benefits are scattered on the non-poor. The five pre-poll guarantees are expected to cost Rs 59,000 crore a year. The state’s transport department, according to news reports, has estimated 42 lakh women to travel free every day and the cost to be Rs 4,051 crore a year.

A financially stretched state will delay reimbursements to the bus utilities, which will affect their ability to provide efficient transport services. Currently all the four state bus corporations are making losses.

Tamil Nadu’s concession to women bus passengers seems to have worked. The State’s Planning Commission did a sample survey of 417 women passengers travelling on three bus routes in Chennai. The results were published in June 2022. It had 417 respondents. On average they did 50 trips a month and saved Rs 858, which was 8% of their claimed monthly income. 60% of the users were below the age of 40 years. This is interpreted as evidence of higher mobility among younger women. 80% of the users were scheduled or backward castes. 82% were married; around 2% were widowed. Women who earned less than Rs 5,000 said they saved 28% of their income because of the scheme. The saving was 14% for those earning between Rs 5.000 and Rs 8,000. For those with monthly income of Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, the income saved was 8%.

Another survey also conducted by the Planning Commission was published in November 2022. It had 1,275 respondents of whom 188 travelled occasionally. These were bus passengers of Nagapattinam, Madurai and Tiruppur. The first is a town in an agricultural zone. The second is a temple city that thrives on tourism and the third, a garment exporting hub employs thousands of women.

Nearly 80% belonged to scheduled or backward castes. A little more than two-thirds lived in the rural vicinity of these urban centres. Nearly a quarter were illiterate; and more than half had studied up to standard 12. 75% percent were married; a sixth said they were widowed or separated. The average monthly saving per passenger was Rs 888; and ranged from an average of Rs 1,096 in Madurai, 800 in Nagapattinam and Rs 766 in Tiruppur.

The women said they used the savings to buy groceries and vegetables. Some said they spent it on the education of children. A few reported parking the money in bank accounts or chit funds.

A little less than a fifth were daily wage workers. About a tenth were street vendors. Among the beneficiaries were those doing manual labour under the rural employment guarantee MGNRGA scheme. Earlier, these workers said, they would walk to work.

Quite a few respondents said their dependence on family members to drop them to the workplace or elsewhere had lessened after the scheme was introduced. A little more than a fifth said their frequency of travel had increased. An agricultural worker from Nagapattinam said they are not educated for jobs in the town. But they travel to shop or pray at a church. Young girls use the concession to learn tailoring in the town.

Karnataka could try a variant of the Tamil Nadu model. The insights from data thrown up by smart cards should suggest intelligent solutions that could empower women without overly straining the state’s finances.