Jobs Before Marriage Key To Raising Women Employment In India

In both rural and urban areas, the proportion employed among single women is higher than married women across both age groups (Table 1). Unsurprisingly, the employed proportion is the highest—44%—among single women in the age group of 24 to 29 years residing in urban areas. In contrast, the employment rate is the lowest among younger married women (18-23 years) with a child. In general, the employed proportion is the lowest among married women with at least one child.

There are a few more noteworthy observations that the analysis throws out. First, the percentage of women employed in the 24-29 age group is higher among all three categories—single women as well as married women with or without a child.

Second, in urban areas, the employment rate among single women of 24-29 years more than doubles compared to their 18-23 years counterparts. A similar pattern holds for married women not having a child. However, the employment rate for married women with a child does not increase as much as they move to the 24-29 age group.

The likely reasons for the lower employment rate among urban married women with a child are twofold: affordable and quality childcare is unavailable, and/or spousal income is sufficient to take care of the family; hence, a woman can afford to stay home to look after a child. Indeed, we also find that the employment rate is the lowest among relatively highly educated (at least secondary education or above) married women with a child. Compared to women with low education, these women are likely to have a spouse with higher earnings.

Fourth, in rural areas, while the employment rate among single women is the highest, employment among the two married groups—with and without a child—is similar across both age groups. In fact, the employed proportion among rural women with a child is well above their counterparts in urban areas. Rising family expenditure may lead some women to take up paid work despite the arrival of children. Childcare also could be lesser of a concern in rural areas, with jobs such as farm work allowing more flexibility.

Despite marriage and childcare requirements leading to a drop in employment compared to single women, what stands out is that only a minority of young single women are in employment. In 2019-20, around 67% and 48% of women aged 18 to 23 years were single in rural and urban areas, respectively. Our estimates, from the PLFS data for the same year, yield similar proportions. At one end, among all 18-year-olds, around 80% of women were not yet married, as per NHFS 2019-20 data; at the other end, among all 29-year-old women, only about 5% were not married.