Jio Financial Services: A $19-Billion Fintech With Very Little Business To Show

Reliance Industries Ltd. spun off the financial services segment into a separate company, which got valued at over $19 billion.

While the information memorandum of the company filed with the stock exchanges mentions Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s subsidiaries, it discloses nothing on the business it does. Still, every brokerage has ascribed the company a market value of $19-22 billion—just based on its future potential.

The listing came exactly a week before Reliance Industries' AGM. And it was probably aimed at preventing Jio Financial Services from being removed from the major global indices of FTSE Russell and MSCI as inclusion helps draw institutional investments.

It shouldn’t have taken over 22 days to list the company, given that shares were credited much earlier. More so when, given the current technology, shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. were credited in the demat accounts of HDFC Ltd.'s investors and began trading within a few days.

Now that Jio Financial Services has been listed, the street is in a guessing game.

To be sure, the company's subsidiaries suggest that it plans to enter:

Retail lending.

Asset management with BlackRock.

Insurance (life, non-life and broking).

Digital payments.

There is no doubt the company has created a board and management team led by one of the best financial minds in former ICICI Bank Ltd. Chairman KV Kamath. But, who will tell the street what they plan to do? For RIL shareholders, who received JFS shares, this could help unlock value but even they need to know how the business will scale up.