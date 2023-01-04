Jennifer Aniston’s Mixed Messaging About Babies Makes Me Angry

But then I read Aniston’s recent interview to Allure magazine.

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be….I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston said in the interview.

Then she added: "It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston, an actor with millions of followers, just gave a generation of women the push to freeze their eggs, reiterating the same societal bias she spoke out against in 2016: that women are incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they are not married with children.

Make that biological children.