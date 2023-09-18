Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan’s Lone Soldier Avatar Annihilates Box Office Records

The ‘Jawan’ for India yesterday was Mohammad Siraj. Not only did his splendid spell help India lift the Asia Cup, but it also helped push audiences into the cinemas for the early and late evening shows as the final was done and dusted in quick time.

Cricket and films often share a nebulous relationship, as big-ticket matches on weekends or holidays tend to eat into box office revenue with sure dips in crowds who prefer to laze it out in front of their flat panels rather than venture out.

Indeed, exhibitors and distributors were heaving a sigh of relief as Pakistan failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final, but cloudy skies in Colombo on Sunday also meant prospects of a curtailed match. After all, it is on a Sunday that collections peak at the box office, and with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ going great guns, the last thing they wanted was the cricket keeping prospective audiences at home.

It was clear from the anticipation building around Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ that it would go on to create a sensation unlike any other Hindi film by the superstar. Staying true to script, it went on to do that and more, sequentially beating all box office records of major blockbusters as well as surpassing his own records set by ‘Pathaan’ earlier this year.

From its release on Thursday, it went into overdrive during the extended weekend, leaving the film trade in a tizzy. The craze for the film was so great that extra shows were added to meet overwhelming demands from audiences as cinema exhibitors huffed and puffed to slot in optimum shows to satiate their appetite—after all, there are only 24 hours in a day.

Pakistan fast bowling great Shoaib Akhtar termed Siraj’s performance "destruction" and "annihilation," words that were already doing the rounds in the film trade since last week in light of ‘Jawan’s’ box office performance.