Industrial CEOs Add Wrinkle To Gloomy Data

Chemours’ sales in the second quarter dropped 14% from the period a year earlier amid a slump in its unit that sells titanium dioxide used in coatings, plastics and laminates and parts of its advanced performance materials division that are tied to broad industrial markets or construction, such as cabling. The company cut its adjusted profit guidance for the year and also announced that it would close a titanium technologies plant in Taiwan. The shutdown reflects progress Chemours has made at clearing bottlenecks and boosting productivity at its remaining titanium plants and also a need to be proactive on managing operating expenses now that the downturn in that market appears to be more sustained, Newman said. Coming into 2023, Chemours had expected a gradual recovery in the first half of the year and then a more significant pickup in demand in the back half. Now, “our view is this gradual recovery is going to continue. The expectation of a more robust second half is not playing out,” Newman said. “There’s probably less visibility on the order book in some of the more economically sensitive areas, such as construction and remodeling. But it doesn’t mean we won’t ultimately see a recovery. It’s just not materializing in a meaningful way in the second half.”