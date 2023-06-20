IndiGo's Mega Order Brings Spotlight Back On Indian Aviation's Growth Story

An aircraft assembly involves a global supply chain, with various components manufactured in different parts of the world and then sent to a venue where the plane would be assembled, known as the Final Assembly Line. Clearly, it takes a long time to manufacture and deliver, and hence, the business of aviation involves planning decades ahead.

Once an aircraft is ordered, the airline is assigned the serial number of the aircraft it will receive. In common parlance, these are called delivery slots on the assembly line. As of May 2023, Airbus has over 6,500 of its popular A320Neo aircraft yet to be delivered to customers. The airline intends to ramp up production of the A320 aircraft—which it assembles in Toulouse, Hamburg, Alabama, and Tianjin—to produce 65 of these per month by 2024. At that rate, the current orders will take 100 months to fill. So, Airbus is only able to accommodate new orders from late 2029 or early 2030 onward at the moment.

IndiGo has built its business on a sale and leaseback model, which it has perfected to a T. While the last published list price of the A320Neo aircraft (2018) was $110.6 million, that is not the price that any airline pays. Typically, with such huge orders, IndiGo is able to negotiate very deep discounts, which could be to the tune of 50% or more of the list price. Most of the payment is due at the time of delivery.

IndiGo purchases the aircraft at the time of delivery and immediately brings in an aircraft lessor to purchase the aircraft from it in a back-to-back transaction. This purchase involves the airline receiving a higher amount than the originally contracted cost of the aircraft, pocketed by the airline. IndiGo then leases the aircraft from the lessor and makes a monthly payment.

The genius of this approach lies in the fact that IndiGo makes a few million dollars in profit off the aircraft at the time of delivery. Subsequently, IndiGo would usually keep the aircraft in its fleet for about six years and send it back before the heavy checks come in (which are expensive). Hence, IndiGo is able to keep a consistently young fleet with the newest incremental additions to technology that make its money-saving work for it. For instance, the Neo version of the A320 has 15% fuel savings over the earlier version, which is a lot for a business where 40% of the bills are fuel. Those aircraft are subsequently rented out to other airlines for the rest of their 20–25-year life span.