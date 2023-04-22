India's Weather Woes: Navigating Through Climate Change And El Niño

India, as a country that is vulnerable to the impact of climate change, has been working towards reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and implementing climate adaptation measures to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events. However, in recent years, India has been facing the brunt of climate-led events.

In 2021, several regions in India experienced extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides. Maharashtra was particularly affected, with several districts experiencing severe flooding in July 2021. The floods resulted in the loss of many lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property. In addition to the floods, several regions in India also experienced heatwaves in 2021, with temperatures reaching over 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In 2022, India experienced an intense cold wave in January, with temperatures dropping to as low as -5 degrees Celsius in some parts of northern India. The cold wave caused several deaths and hardship for people living in poverty and those who are homeless. It is important to note that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change.

The first few weeks of February 2023 saw unexpected high temperatures ranging from 35 to 39 degrees Celsius in several parts of India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka. The Indian Meteorological Department attributes the sudden increase in temperature and early withdrawal of winter to the absence of active western disturbances in February 2023, a dry spell over the plains, and subdued rainfall and snowfall over the hills.

The IMD issued a heatwave alert for parts of Konkan and Maharashtra, which has since been withdrawn as temperatures have come down slightly. The maximum temperature remains 4-9 degrees Celsius above normal. The IMD indicates that an anti-cyclone triggered the high temperature in February. While temperatures have been high, there is a decreasing tendency, and there is no sign of rain in the plains of India for the next 10 days. The Western Disturbance, which brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent, has been absent, leading to a non-monsoonal precipitation pattern driven by the westerlies.

March 2023 had contrasting weather conditions, with the first half being warmer than usual and the second half seeing intense weather activity across India. The first half of the week was very dry, with a deficiency of 75% for 15 days. However, the second half of the month saw an unusually long spell of rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail, devastatingly impacting crops in northwest and central India.

The country ended the month with a surplus of 26%, with 22 divisions in the large excess category. The frequent active Western disturbances induced cyclonic circulations and anti-cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were the reasons behind the unseasonal rain.