India's Tango With The West Over Russian Oil

India's continued energy engagement with Russia has once again come under the scanner, with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell recently suggesting that the EU should take a harder line on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuel, including diesel. He said: "That India buys Russian oil, it's normal ... But if they use that in order to be a centre where Russian oil is being refined and byproducts are being sold to us ... We have to act.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was quick to react by advising EU policymakers to examine their own laws. Drawing attention to EU Council's Regulation 833/2014, he argued that, "Russian crude is substantially transformed in the third country and not treated as Russian anymore."

Amid growing concerns in Europe that sanctions against Russia have not had the desired effect so far and no end to the Ukraine war in sight, India's trade ties with Russia will continue to be under the scanner. What has been remarkable, however, is that despite continuing differences between Europe and India on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, their bilateral relationship has not suffered so far. This was also reflected in the remarks of the European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager, when she underlined that the EU would have a discussion with India on the issue of India's oil trade with Russia, "but it will be with an extended hand and of course not with a pointed finger".

Borrell is also aware of how Europe itself is implicated in this whole affair. After all, European nations are buying this oil from Indian refiners. He alluded to this when he said that, "If they [Indians] sell, it is because someone is buying. And we have to look at who is buying." The EU can go after those nations that are buying this oil from India and solve the problem, but it realises that it is easier said than done.

European economies, already under pressure due to the ongoing war, have little appetite to further tighten their austerity belts. While the European public has so far been largely supportive of Ukrainian war efforts and the concomitant support that is needed from European capitals, policymakers recognise that this can turn on a dime and that a delicate balancing act is needed to keep this support intact.