India's High Corporate Tax Rate Is Holding Back Capex

Given that India is still a low income country with a GDP per capita of $2,300 and given that it has been a decade since the previous capex cycle ended, India’s post-Covid capex recovery isn’t as strong as one would have expected it to be.

The modest nature of the capex recovery is even more puzzling given that a variety of indicators suggest that capacity utilisation in the economy is running at high levels—the RBI’s latest indicator of capacity utilisation is 74.3%, inching above the 10-year average of 73%.

In a similar vein:

Power demand for the month of April 2023 (in MwH) was double what it was five years ago.

Cement production has grown 28% YOY, driven by strong demand from both the real estate sector and the civil construction sector.

The largest construction company in the country, L&T Ltd., reported an order book of Rs 3,865 billion at the end of Q3 FY23 ( 30% higher than the figure that it reported before Covid-19 in March 2020).