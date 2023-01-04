Indian Unlisted Companies Shine—Mahesh Vyas

Usually, the yearly growth in corporate taxes paid by listed companies is lower than the growth in corporate taxes paid by unlisted companies. And, the growth in taxes collected by the central government is between the two. There are exceptions, but these are usually minor. Fiscal 2017-18 was one such exception. Growth in central government tax collections at 17.8% was much higher than the corporate taxes accounted for by both, listed companies (4.7%) and the unlisted companies (7.2%).

In 2019-20, all three—listed companies, unlisted companies and central government reported a sharp fall in corporate taxes—in the range of 14-19%. This adds to the long list of indicators that tell us that the Indian economy had slowed down sharply well before it was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020-21, the year of the pandemic, while corporate tax collections by the central government fell sharply by 17.8%, corporate taxes paid by listed companies declined by only 3.4%. And, corporate taxes paid by unlisted companies in the Prowess dataset increased by 1.4%. This has a serious implication. It suggests that the hundreds of thousands of unlisted companies that are not covered by Prowess did terribly during the Covid-19 year. We deduce from the available data that their profits halved. It is possible that large numbers from these could have incurred huge losses. They represent the hidden vulnerability of Indian enterprise. These will include the large numbers of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The central government had collected Rs 4.58 trillion corporate taxes. The 32,238 companies in the Prowess database that have data for 2020-21 account for Rs 3.5 trillion. Of this, Rs 1.93 trillion of taxes was contributed by the listed companies and Rs 1.57 trillion by the unlisted companies in the Prowess database. Companies that are not covered in the Prowess database accounted for the remaining Rs 1.1 trillion. They had contributed Rs 2 trillion in the previous year.

It is interesting that the share of listed companies in total taxes has been falling, while that of unlisted companies in the Prowess dataset has been rising. The share of listed companies in total corporate taxes collected by the central government had peaked at 64% in 2002-03. Since then, it has declined steadily to fall to 36% in 2019-20. This is in spite of the fact that a large number of loss-making companies were delisted during 2016-17 through 2018-19. The share of unlisted companies in total tax collected has increased correspondingly. The flip is quite sharp.

But, in 2020-21, when Covid-19 struck the fortunes of non-Prowess companies, the share of listed companies in total corporate tax collection rose to 42% and the share of unlisted companies in the Prowess dataset increased to 34%. Collectively, the Prowess set of companies accounted for 76.5% of total corporate tax collection in 2020-21. Listed companies retained their 42% share in 2021-22. It is likely that the unlisted companies in Prowess also retained, if not raised, their share in total corporate tax collection by the central government. We will know for sure in a few months when the data collection for 2021-22 is more complete than it is now.

During the first half of 2022-23, profits by listed companies increased by around 7% compared to the year-ago period. But, corporate tax collections by the central government grew by nearly 22%. This implies that unlisted companies grew much, much faster than listed companies. We expect profits of listed companies to grow by 5% in the second half of 2022-23. The government had budgeted corporate tax collections to grow by about 14%, but is headed to see a much larger growth. This again implies that unlisted companies are growing their profits faster than listed companies.