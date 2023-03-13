India Whispers, Then Rises And Roars At The Oscars

That Naatu Naatu would annihilate the competition in the original song section was a given. The live performance of the song by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with Lauren Gottlieb and a peculiar dance entourage, tapping their feet to the number minutes before, nudged the fence sitting last vote into the winners envelope as the award presenters, Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson, announced the song as the winner.

Earlier, as Deepika Padukone introduced the song, cheers and whistles from the audience interspersed her song salutation, as she went at lengths to describe the song to the uninitiated, labelling it as a “banger”.

Naatu Naatu’s lyricist MM Keeravani’s personal anecdote and ode to the music band Carpenters in his acceptance speech had searingly impatient regional news channels in Kerala and a flurry of their studio guests lost in whatever was left of the state’s green canopy, as they literally attributed the composer’s appreciation to those who actually toil on the real woodwork.

However, as the other song nominations in the category were being played out, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, one could sense the compelling beat of the ultimate winner echoing and rafting in and out of every ear seated at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The song that has resurrected lives of famous has-been celebrities and provided livelihood to commoners alike through Tik Tok and YouTube Shorts, that had engulfed social media for over a year now, has finally reached the award summit, draped in a multi-colour of satiny hue shining nice and bright on an effervescent Telugu film industry.

Post the after-party shindigs and untamed revelry, as the last of the party balloon pops, there may be a few takers for some plain questions. Would India’s winning entry have made it this far a decade or so back, were there not better compositions in the past that would have made the cut if not for the undeniable heft and impact that social media has had in billowing and blowing Naatu Naatu across the seven seas as it freewheeled into the rapid eye movement of unsuspecting netizens in their apostate borderless state of mind?