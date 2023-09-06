Why ‘Finfluencers’ Will Always Find Addicts

With the rise of the new-age influencers, though, the problems of conflict and fraud have gotten out of hand. Can they be tamed? I doubt it. The world over, politics has seen a more lethal commingling with social media than finance. Government ministers in India recently courted controversy by giving interviews to a YouTuber, popularly known as the “Beer Biceps Guy.” General elections are due next year, and the youth vote is up for grabs. Similarly, firms facing questions about their governance are using social-media shills to counter bad news, and get their stock prices up. SEBI may be serious about sweeping its own corner of the house, but the windows are broken, and there is a dust storm outside.