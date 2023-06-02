How To Succeed At Succession Planning In Family Businesses

Difficulties in succession planning arise partly because the issue is perceived through different prisms by three relevant stakeholders of the patriarch (rarely the matriarch), the next generation or the inheritor and the organisation as a whole.

For the patriarch, handing over the reigns is often an emotional decision and process rather than a rational one. Emotional, because, if he is from the first generation for example, he would have toiled hard for about 25 to 30 years to bring the group to where it was. There would also sometimes be a feeling that not all of his children are worthy enough to step into his shoes.

At a family business conference of the Indian School of Business earlier this year, Sanjiv Bajaj, the youngest son of the late Rahul Bajaj, recounted an anecdote. When he and his brother Rajiv Bajaj were young, once when their mother, Rupa Bajaj was serving them a not-too-tasty porridge and the children were reluctant to have it, she said that unless they have it every day, they will not have enough stamina when they grow up to lead their family business. Senior Bajaj, who was within ear shot, retorted loudly in his characteristic style that just by having stamina they will not inherit the leadership of the company; rather, they have to prepare, work hard and earn it. He emphasised that it would not be automatic.