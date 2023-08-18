How Should India's Anti-Trust Regulator Wield Its New Penalty Powers?

The broad approach to calculating penalties may lead to unintended and disproportional consequences which may deviate from the intended objective for the imposition of a penalty. The twin objectives behind the imposition of penalty for violation of competition law in India are: (i) to reflect the seriousness of the infringement; and (ii) to ensure that the threat of penalties will deter the infringing undertakings from indulging in similar conduct in the future (FHRA v. MMT, 2022). However, a penalty on total global turnover risks being counterproductive to these objectives.

First, consider a case where two companies, A, an Indian incorporated company, and B—a global conglomerate cartelise in the Indian market of earbuds. Even where A’s illegal conduct may have led it to earn a higher revenue than B, because of B’s global presence and diverse product offerings, which include businesses apart from earbuds sold in India, B would be subject to a larger penalty compared to A—simply because of its global presence and larger product portfolio.

Second, applying these penalties may lead to “double jeopardy” in certain cases. In the same scenario, if B abuses its dominance in India and the United States—although any penalty in the United States will be based on U.S. specific turnover, in India, its penalty would be computed based on its total turnover—including turnover derived from the United States—in relation to which it would already be penalised. This effectively means B would be penalised twice for a single conduct.

The extent of penalties in the existing framework of 10% of the average relevant turnover or up to 10% of the relevant turnover for each year of contravention or three times of the profit, in the case of cartels, whichever is higher was significant—amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees in many cases. Imposing penalties on the all-encompassing “base” turnover may financially devastate the company.

Third, in the larger scheme of things, if the Indian market contributes to an insignificant percentage of an entity’s global business (let’s say 2%), a penalty of up to 10% of the company’s global turnover would be disproportionate. The CCI would effectively be imposing a penalty of an amount more than what an enterprise has earned in India in the first place. This would significantly increase the costs of doing business in India—at a time when the government has taken measures to promote the ease of doing business in India.

Finally, the effect of a penalty on total global turnover would not be limited to foreign multinationals with a global portfolio. It would also impact Indian entities with a global presence. It will likely have significant implications on the ability to attract foreign investment and seriously increase compliance costs. No other regulation in India provides a blanket, sweeping, and disproportionate power to any regulator in India to impose a penalty on their global turnover for conducts connected to India.