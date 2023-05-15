How Indian Firms Should Deal With The European Carbon Border Levy

While the zone of application at present is limited—exporting into the EU only and for the steel and aluminium industries only—the CBAM is an important milestone in the global journey of climate mitigation. It is likely that the CBAM will expand into other sectors (e.g., an Indian information technology services company that sells into the EU) and into other countries. Hence, while Indian exporters of steel and aluminium are at the cutting edge, all exporters from India should take interest in these developments.



In the traditional Indian view of first-world pollution control, there is generally an arbitrage opportunity through shifting production to India, given weaker pollution control in India. With the CBAM, this arbitrage opportunity for shifting production out of the EU (or competing with producers in the EU) is absent. For an Indian firm that produces at a facility within the EU or elsewhere, there is a symmetric taxation of carbon intensity. Conversely, for an Indian firm to become more competitive within the EU market, there are gains from reducing pollution—regardless of whether production is done within the EU or not.



What this means is that Indian exporters in the first world will need to identify all carbon in their production process and upstream in their supply chain and find ways to reduce carbon intensity. This can be done through three pathways: (a) improving energy efficiency; (b) preserving the present location of production but shifting energy purchases in favour of renewables; (c) shifting the location of production where renewable energy is cheap; or (d) capturing and sequestering carbon. As an example, it is efficient to place large-scale cloud computing facilities in places like Oregon or Greenland, where cooling requires less electricity and renewable electricity is cheap.



In the journey of climate transition in India so far, Indian firms have pushed in favour of renewable energy (either captive or purchased) for two kinds of reasons: (a) the cost or reliability was superior to that found on the grid, and (b) ESG investors demanded decarbonisation. The CBAM in Europe, and potentially in other advanced economies, constitutes a third reason in favour of emphasising renewable energy. Firms in India will find that certain locations of production are more conducive in terms of unrestricted and cheap renewable electricity purchases, either through the lack of restrictions by the distribution company or through physical access to the Inter-State Transmission System.

A greater desire on the part of exporters to buy renewable energy will help spur investment in renewable generation (subject to the constraints of being able to connect up to the buyer). Renewable generators that supply power to AAA-rated buyers like Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and InBev can be more profitable and bankable than those that supply to financially distressed state DISCOMS.